Lifestyle

Pictures of People Taking Selfies at Coachella

By Published On 04/13/2015 By Published On 04/13/2015
Chris Tuite/Thrillist

Trending

related

Cheap Flight Alert: $300 Will Get You Roundtrip Tickets to Germany

related

The Big Difference Between the Old and Rebooted 'TRL'

related

Dunkin' Donuts Just Released Its First Beer and You Already Guessed the Flavor

related

Bubble Tea Soft Serve Is the Brilliant Dessert You Weren't Expecting

Stuff You'll Like

related

Pablo Escobar's Brother Wants $1 Billion From Netflix for 'Narcos'

related

Incredible Video Shows What the Northern Lights Look Like From Space

related

'Mean Tweets' Returns With Savage Messages For Emma Watson, Dave Chappelle, and Others

This year, Coachella -- the massive music-and-art-and-let's-be-honest-fashion festival in the desert outside of Palm Springs -- banned selfie sticks. What they clearly didn't ban, however, were selfie ARMS, which there were a fugload of during Weekend 1.

Related

related

Here's the Coachella 2015 Lineup. Boom Boom Pow.

related

The 20 people you're definitely going to see at Coachella

related

Dude, stop reading subtitles and start clicking below

related

Here's the Coachella 2015 Lineup. Boom Boom Pow.
Chris Tuite/Thrillist

This guy's taking a selfie... or a picture of the girl behind him. Or both. Either way, GET DOWN WE CAN'T SEE THE STAGE DUDE!

Jeff Miller/Thrillist

"Can we fit more fingers in the frame? Let's try."

Jeff Miller/Thrillist

Everyone together: "Awwwwwww!"

Jeff Miller/Thrillist

She's done this before. Many times.

related

Just a bunch of pics of women enjoying music in the desert

related

The 20 people you're definitely going to see at Coachella
Jeff Miller/Thrillist

The walk-and-selfie is a rare bird. It was amazing to capture in its natural habitat...

Jeff Miller/Thrillist

TWICE!!

Jeff Miller/Thrillist

Big, big, big, big, big smile. Big smile.

Jeff Miller/Thrillist

Either a very seriously-taken selfie, or a very seriously-taken photo of... whatever that tent in front of him is.

related

The 12 stages of Coachella, explained by 90210 GIFs

related

Dude, stop reading subtitles and start clicking below
Jeff Miller/Thrillist

SUNGLASS SELFIE!

Jeff Miller/Thrillist

Disposable camera selfie = most amazing thing we saw at Coachella.

Jeff Miller/Thrillist

Marina and the Diamonds' singer Marina Daiamandis took a selfie on stage. Of course.

Jeff Miller/Thrillist

That girl with the hat is NOT in the final picture. Promise.

related

Even more girls enjoying even more music

related

Just a bunch of pics of women enjoying music in the desert
Jeff Miller/Thrillist

Guys, there's an amazing art piece for the background if you shuffle your feet literally 5 inches around. Just saying.

Jeff Miller/Thrillist

Selfie, or blocking the sun? Or both?

Chris Tuite/Thrillist

A caterpillar art piece became a butterfly art piece... and everyone wanted a photo with it.

Jeff Miller/Thrillist

See?

related

21 Ways to Have the Best Palm Springs Trip Ever

related

The 12 stages of Coachella, explained by 90210 GIFs
Chris Tuite/Thrillist

See?

Chris Tuite/Thrillist

See?

Chris Tuite/Thrillist

See?

Chris Tuite/Thrillist

See? (You'll have to trust us with this one... the butterfly is right behind her.)

related

You've Got to Hit These 18 LA Springtime Events

related

Even more girls enjoying even more music
Jeff Miller/Thrillist

Of course, there was also duckface...

Jeff Miller/Thrillist

... stage shots...

Jeff Miller/Thrillist

... superheroes...

Jeff Miller/Thrillist

... love shots...

related

Why Going Out in LA Is Different Than Anywhere Else in the Country

related

21 Ways to Have the Best Palm Springs Trip Ever
Chris Tuite/Thrillist

... and (ugh) selfie sticks. Couldn't you have snuck something more fun in?

Jeff Miller/Thrillist

And... this guy got a selfie during Bad Religion's mosh pit. Nice work, dude.

Sign up here for our daily LA email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun Los Angeles has to offer.

Jeff Miller is the Editor of Thrillist LA and he's planning on taking lots of selfies next weekend at Coachella, too. See 'em on Instagram at @jeffmillerla or Twitter at @ThrillistLA.

Stuff You'll Like