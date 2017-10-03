Lifestyle

47 People Who TOTALLY Capture How Nuts E3 Is

By and Published On 06/18/2015 By And Published On 06/18/2015
Dustin Downing/Thrillist

E3 -- the biggest video game/pop culture/absurdity convention, like, anywhere -- is in LA this week, which means so is a whole crap ton of cosplayers, booth girls, and dudes who totally beat Destiny the day it came out, all of whom you really have to see to understand how truly ridiculous this thing has become. So here they are...

Dustin Downing/Thrillist

1. This stitch guy thing, who had no idea this world was SOOO big

Dustin Downing/Thrillist

2. This deep-in-concentration dude

Dustin Downing/Thrillist

3. Bob, whose sword is definitely bigger than yours

Dustin Downing/Thrillist

4. Brenda, whose sword is DEFINITELY bigger than yours

Dustin Downing/Thrillist

5. This guy who can't find the Sunset Strip

Dustin Downing/Thrillist

6. This... trash can? WTF is this thing?

Dustin Downing/Thrillist

7. This terrifying... ly gorgeous lady

Dustin Downing/Thrillist

8. This maid-a-milking

Dustin Downing/Thrillist

9. These brave duellers

Dustin Downing/Thrillist

10. This woman, whose cosplay is... something. Something, for sure.

Dustin Downing/Thrillist

11. These old-school nerds. But not in a derogatory way.

In a "yo, you nerds are totally a'iight and keep doing what you're doing" way.

Dustin Downing/Thrillist

12. Cap'n Jack Sparrow...

... 's brother Ryan Sparrow.

Dustin Downing/Thrillist

13. A real life police officer! Well, maybe. Also: Asian ladies and zombies!

Dustin Downing/Thrillist

14. This guy who got lost on his way to FYF Fest

Dustin Downing/Thrillist

15. This clowny bastard

Dustin Downing/Thrillist

16. Frank, who could not be more excited for Pixels to come out later this summer

Dustin Downing/Thrillist

17. These girls, who are totally, literally not listening to you trying to pick them up

Dustin Downing/Thrillist

18. This power couple

Dustin Downing/Thrillist

19. This dude, who takes Duck Hunt super seriously

And this other dude who takes pictures of this dude, who takes Duck Hunt super seriously.

Dustin Downing/Thrillist

20. This crazy-ass zombie

Dustin Downing/Thrillist

21. These crazy-ass zombies... just takin' a selfie

Dustin Downing/Thrillist

22. This dude who's saying "Fuck my wheelchair, I'm gonna be a super-badass." You go, dude.

Dustin Downing/Thrillist

23. These people, who are obviously listening to Van Halen, or Kriss Kross, or House of Pain

Dustin Downing/Thrillist

24. This guy, who's missing about 50lbs, suspenders, and a moustache

Dustin Downing/Thrillist

25. This totally adorbs couple

Dustin Downing/Thrillist

26. This woman, who's just following the rules

Dustin Downing/Thrillist

27. This woman, who's probably breaking some sort of rule

Dustin Downing/Thrillist

28. This woman, who just totally rules

Dustin Downing/Thrillist

29. These two, who are RAGING HARD

Dustin Downing/Thrilist

30. This fake lady, who may actually be more real than the lady she's imitating

Yes, that's a Kardashian joke.

Dustin Downing/Thrillist

31. This guy, who's extremely excited about miniatures. For some reason.

Dustin Downing/Thrillist

32. These sort-of-superheroes

Dustin Downing/Thrillist

33. This live-action ad for FarmersOnly.com

Dustin Downing/Thrillist

34. These ultra-smiley lasses

Dustin Downing/Thrillist

35. These hired henchmen

Dustin Downing/Thrillist

36. This Stormtrooper... and his new, uh, "special friends"

Dustin Downing/Thrillist

37. This off-roading expert

Dustin Downing/Thrillist

38. Tony. Fucking. Hawk.

Dustin Downing/Thrillist

39. Toad...

... 's creepy uncle Gary.

Dustin Downing/Thrillist

40. Ryu and Ken. Yep, definitely Ken.

Dustin Downing/Thrillist

41. This, uh. Yeah. This.

Dustin Downing/Thrillist

42. Kimbo Slice on a speeder bike?

Dustin Downing/Thrillist

43. These women, who... y'know, let's sit this one out. These women. Who are amazing.

Dustin Downing/Thrillist

44. This guy, who you're inevitably going to see in cuffs on Cops someday

Dustin Downing/Thrillist

45. Sarah, who's obviously in for the ride of her life

Dustin Downing/Thrillist

46. These fake-ass supervillans...

Dustin Downing/Thrillist

47. ... and this ultra-real supervillain. Whoa.

Jeff Miller is still stuck on Destiny. Follow him on Instagram at @jeffmlllerla or on Twitter at @thrillistla.

