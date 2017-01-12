Are SoCal Ska Legends Reel Big Fish and Save Ferris Opening the Door for a Ska Revival?

It’s unfair to call this tour a comeback, though. Reel Big Fish never stopped touring and has even released 10 albums since TTRO. Earlier this year the group went on another multi-city tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of the band’s existence.

“I think I'm finally able to admit that maybe people really do like my band!” Barrett says, reflecting on that 25-anniversary tour. “It was pretty amazing to see all the fans come out to celebrate the band being around for so long and show us so much love. They are the one and only reason this band has lasted so long.”

Being in a ska band for decades hasn’t always been easy. Barrett says one of the biggest challenges is dealing with so many different personalities (obviously, because there are usually a gazillion members in a ska band), especially on long and exhausting tours. Fortunately, the current Reel Big Fish bandmates have been getting along pretty well, Barrett says.