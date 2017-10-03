7 days. 7 free open-bar parties. One location.

Lifestyle

Published On 06/09/2014
Andrew Zimmer

Because they like giving you lots of free drinks, Eventbrite is putting on a week's-worth of open-bar events, starting tomorrow at an abandoned shop on Melrose. All of them are free, involve something awesome (other than free drinks), and still have free tickets available because Eventbrite saved some just for you! We'll see you at the Blind Barber one...

Flickr/Don McCullough

Tuesday, June 10th: I Heart Art

It's a gallery-type exhibition of graffiti art from Man One, who's done massive, colorful murals all over town. Plus, drinks (open bar, remember?) from Veev and free food, too. RSVP

Facebook

Wednesday, June 11th: Groom and Glam

Finally get the haircut you've been putting off since moving to Silverlake! They've partnered with Blind Barber for gratis grooming and great (unlimited!) cocktails, also from the BB guys. RSVP

Facebook

Thursday, June 12th: Stir It Up

Veev's back on board for this one, which's a mixology seminar focused on fresh ingredients, flavor profiles, and cleaning out the open bar. RSVP

Flickr/Gayatri Krishnamoorthy

Friday, June 13th: Get Your Game On

They're bringing in video games (Pac Man, etc), board games (Jenga, etc), and uh, much larger board games (ping pong, etc.), plus an '80s DJ who'll make you nostalgic for that time when you were just young enough to have nothing to be nostalgic about. But games are fun, so there's that. RSVP

Flickr/grisei

Saturday, June 14th: Live. Shop. Local. LA.

This is just like any other craft market daytime event you've been to, except this one has all-you-can-drink alcoholRSVP

Ferris Bueller

Monday, June 16th: Movie Night

Eat|See|Hear drops by along with a copy of Ferris Bueller's Day Off, which they'll have on a big screen (which's hopefully near the bar). No word on whether it's catered by Abe Froman, but whatever.

Facebook

Tuesday, June 17th: In The Valley Below

The beloved, co-ed indie rock crew'll be blasting through moody rockers as you hope to talk to someone -- anyone -- not wearing a fedora. Maybe check by the open bar? RSVP 

Jeff Miller is Thrillist LA's Senior City Editor and thinks ALL bars should be open. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.

