Sony Pictures Exec Amy Pascal Stepping Down After Hack, Email Leaks

Just three months after the massive hacking and email leak scandal plagued Sony and somehow made us care about The Interview for a couple of minutes, Amy Pascal is stepping down as co-chairman of Sony Pictures Entertainment and will launch a "major new production venture at the studio," USA Today reported.
Late last year, the massive Sony breach surrounding the studio's controversial comedy about the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un exposed embarrassing private email exchanges involving Pascal in which she made disparaging comments about Angelina Jolie, and made insensitive jokes about the movie tastes of President Barack Obama, among other leaks, according to the report. Both Pascal, and Sony producer Scott Rudin apologized after the emails were exposed in widespread media coverage. The company's executive-level shuffle comes as no surprise after the scandal. Talk about a helluva exit interview!
According to the Daily Mail, which first reported on the exit, Pascal's contract is up in May. Sony has signed a 4-year deal with Pascal for the new venture, which will reportedly work on movies, TV, and theatre. But will anyone at the new venture be allowed to use email? Maybe they should all switch over to SnapChat messages.
