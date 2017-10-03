The 12 stages of Coachella, explained by 90210 GIFs

Since Coachella clearly appeals to many, many people (including lots of teenagers from Beverly Hills, as well as 30-somethings who play teenagers from Beverly Hills on TV), we thought the best way to clarify the unique festival experience going down this weekend was by only using GIFs from Beverly Hills, 90210:
It all starts in January, when you spend every day scouring the Internet looking for rumors about who's playing:
Finally, the lineup's announced out of nowhere:
It's, like, five long months of waiting for the big day:
Then, everyone loads up their stuff and themselves in the car for the road trip to the desert:
You're not gonna spend all your time at the fest itself:
But once you're in, you're going to have to go through security:
Some of you will go to the Sahara Tent and dance:
And others will go see their favorite band:
And some of your friends will totally over-do it:
For three days, you'll have amazing experiences, which you'll want to document...
... and then it will be time to go home:
But then, before you know it, they're going to announce the pre-sale ticket date, and you're gonna start the process all over again...
Jeff Miller is the Editor of Thrillist LA, and is like, 99% sure there'll be a hologram of Zach Morris this year. He can be found @thrillistla on Twitter and @jeffmillerla on Instagram.