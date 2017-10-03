Your LA Summertime movie-going primer

We're now officially mid-Summer, which means you're about to be spending a bunch of time in a theater. Mostly watching How to Train Your Dragon 2, but probably other stuff, too...
So, we surveyed eight of the highest-grossing theaters in LA for some factlets (did you know that factoid actually means facts that are not true, while factlet means a small fact that IS true? Interesting factlet!), and put 'em together in this handy-dandy infographic to serve as a primer for your Summertime movie-going. Enjoy.