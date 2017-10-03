The 9 Sexiest Things You Can Do in LA

Whether it’s offering to naked hug 100 people on Tinder or going on a strip club crawl, you can do a LOT of sexy things in LA. These nine, though, are the sexiest ones, from hiring a naked maid to reenacting Fifty Shades of Grey.
Ride a bike. Naked. In Los Angeles.
Downtown
OK, this just happened, but mark your calendar for June next year, when you’ll grab your bike, leave your clothes at home, and head Downtown for the 10th annual World Naked Bike Ride. Feel the wind in (all of) your hair as you ride through the streets of Los Angeles to promote human power as well as positive body image.
Swing at a swingers club
Southwest of Downtown
No seriously, LA has a members-only swingers club (make sure swinging is your thing before joining). It’s called Club Joi and hosts parties every Friday and Saturday night (sometimes Wednesday and Sunday) in dozens of rooms where you can, uh, swing, and there's also an EDM dance floor equipped with black lights, lasers, and stripper poles. You and your partner(s) in crime may find yourselves in a whole lotta trouble by the time you leave there. Hopefully.
Drop some serious dough on lingerie
Beverly Hills and Melrose
Sexy (and expensive) doesn’t even begin to describe the goodies here. Agent Provocateur specializes in the absolute highest-end lingerie and swimwear on the market, which’s gotten it on everything from the cover of Vogue to the back of Beyonce. Hitting the changing room together: optional. Kinda. But not really.
Get your place cleaned by a topless maid
All around Los Angeles
So, we did this. And you can find out all about it and see if it’s right for you (hint: it probably is).
Attend a #DickPic judging contest
West Hollywood
Never judge a book by its cover, but definitely judge a guy by his dick pic! Every Thursday night at Fubar in WeHo, find yourself dick deep in “homos and those who love them” for Big Fat Dick! Bring yourself and your package and perhaps you will win the honor of being king of the dicks for the night!
Go to a BDSM convention
LAX adjacent
DomCon, which happens yearly, is the world's largest professional and lifestyle domination convention, which means a hodgepodge of dominatrixes, bondage models, performing artists, and more people freakier than you. Maybe.
Reenact Fifty Shades of Grey
West Hollywood
The internationally lauded sex shop The Pleasure Chest has the basics: dildos, vibrators, lubricants. It also has the not-so-basics: nipple clamps, strap-ons, and anal beads, and its staff is well versed in the how-tos and how-not-tos of all things pleasure, so feel free to ask questions or, if you wanna go full-on Real Sex, you can take one of its classes (coming up later this month: “Spank Somebody Happy!”).
Dance with super-hot goths below a bondage paradise
Hollywood
At the weekly Saturday night Bar Sinister, alternative pleasure seekers abound: dancers break it down ‘til the wee hours in what feels like a haunted church with gorgeous goth women dancing on platforms while a DJ spins an array of alternative, metal, techno, industrial, and dance music. If you’re feeling frisky, you can head upstairs to an exclusive “play” area where you can also enjoy an eyeful of tantalizing BDSM/fetish performances.
Take a burlesque class
Hollywood
Hells Belles Burlesque in Hollywood has everything from basic weekly classes to “Body Bombshell” (a cardio workout guaranteed to sculpt every nook and cranny) to the three- to six-week workshop the “Showgirls Series” where you ultimately put on your own performance. If you’re into that kind of thing.
Sign up here for our daily LA email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun Los Angeles has to offer.
Nicole Aimee Schreiber is a part-time quirky café waitress by day and joke-slinging comedian by night, and one of the stars of the new Oxygen Network show Funny Girls. Follow her on Twitter at @nicoleaimee or Instagram at @NicoleAimee.