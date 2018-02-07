Everything You Need to Do in LA on Your Next Visit

Summer might be far off on the horizon, but Los Angeles is hardly hibernating during the colder months -- the festivities always continue, regardless of how much (or little) the temperature changes, so we've whipped up this calendar to aid in your quest for a more exciting life. Whether it’s Mexican wrestling, a coffee convention, or an old-school Edwardian ball, here are the things you just can’t miss during "winter" in LA.
More Like This
Friday
Feb 2
Natural History Museum
Most details are still TBA, but the Natural History Museum always does it big during First Fridays with food, music, and booze. How could you not want to party around a bunch of huge dinosaurs? That right there is the American dream.
Cost: TBA
Cost: TBA
SPONSORED
Saturday - Sunday
Feb 3-4
Ring in the Lunar New Year Festival
Ring in the Lunar New Year Festival
Monterey Park
Head to the Lunar New Year Festival in Monterey Park for five blocks of frolic, including dancers and firecrackers. Amid all the food, gifts, and music, be sure to visit the carnival fun zone, where U.S. Bank’s photo booth will snap a fun GIF of you. Can you find a local U.S. Bank branch to help you prepare for a great fiscal year while you’re there? You can! Your parents would be so proud of your foresight.
Saturday - Sunday
Feb 3-4
The Reef
Do you work in the coffee industry? Do you not work in the coffee industry but just want to spend a day learning and sampling? Are you just very cold and need something warm? CoffeeCon is the place to be for all three reasons. Head downtown for two days of classes, demos, and tastings.
Cost: $20-$50
Cost: $20-$50
Sunday
Feb 4
Watch the commercials (and maybe even the game) during the Super Bowl
Watch the commercials (and maybe even the game) during the Super Bowl
Various locations
There are countless sports bars and restaurants playing host to the Super Bowl across the city this year, so you really can’t go wrong. For some great specials, check out the all-day happy hour at Baldoria ($8 pizzas, 20% off booze, and $2 shots for every touchdown), or grab a “game day kit” from Belcampo ($79 for 2 pounds of burger grind, one package of hot dogs, one package of kielbasa, 2 pounds of wings, BBQ sauce, Belcampo ketchup, white Cheddar, buns, and Belcampo jerky), or just go for a full-on “vegan tailgate” (“sausage,” “pulled pork,” “jerky,” and “chicken” paired with a beer for $23) at Mohawk Bend. Or, do all of that.
Monday
Feb 5
Ace Hotel
A sort of “live magazine” experience, Pop-Up Magazine’s Winter Issue will be hitting the Ace Hotel for a night of stories, visual art, music, animation, photography, and even shadow theater. Just added to the bill this year is Aparna Nancherla, whose voice you might know from BoJack Horseman and whose face you might know from Crashing and whose talent you might know from being a super hilarious comedian.
Cost: $35-$49
Cost: $35-$49
Thursday
Feb 8
Pair it up at the Boomtown Brewery Chef Series Dinner
Pair it up at the Boomtown Brewery Chef Series Dinner
Boomtown Brewery
Here’s something we love: The dude behind Savage/Alchemy has teamed up with the wizards behind Boomtown Brewery to bring you a food & beer pairing for the ages. $80 snags you a seat at the table for an intimate three-course beer-paired dinner, as well as a general pass for all-you-can-drink beer. Grab a seat before it sells out.
Cost: $80
Cost: $80
Friday - Saturday
Feb 9-10
The Globe Theatre
Based on the legacy of Edward Gorey, the Edwardian Ball is back for its ninth year -- think of it as an early 20th-century circus, with everything from music, to fashion, to technology. Spring for VIP tickets to access the balcony lounge seating, a VIP-only bar, tarot, an absinthe bar, underground gardens, and more.
Cost: $65-$1,500
Cost: $65-$1,500
Saturday
Feb 10
Downtown
What’s that? A way to give back, AND run around in your underwear? Cupid’s Undie Run is raising money this year for neurofibromatosis, which is a condition that causes tumors to form in the brain, spinal cord, and nerves, and affects 1 in every 3,000 kids. Pop those undies on and make the world a better place!
Cost: However much you decide to donate
Cost: However much you decide to donate
Saturday
Feb 10
Head east for the San Gabriel Lunar New Year Festival
Head east for the San Gabriel Lunar New Year Festival
San Gabriel Mission District
It’s the Year of the Dog, and the SGV is ready to party. The free festival in the Mission will be rip-roarin’ with street food (duh), music, dancing, carnival games, chalk art contests, and a whole lot more. Vendors are still TBA, but check back soon for more details.
Cost: Free
Cost: Free
Saturday - Thursday
Feb 10-Oct 11
Anaheim Convention Center
Cookies. Pastries. Demos. Samples. Charity. Questions?
Cost: $12-$90
Cost: $12-$90
Sunday
Feb 11
Kick off the Year of the Dog at the Beverly Hills Chinese New Year
Kick off the Year of the Dog at the Beverly Hills Chinese New Year
Saban Theater
Dogs are wonderful angels from heaven, so naturally it follows that celebrating the Year of the Dog should be pretty mandatory. The seventh annual Chinese New Year celebration at the Saban Theater kicks off February 11, so expect a night full of acrobatics, music, and more -- the more hopefully includes dogs, too.
Cost: $8
Cost: $8
Wednesday
Feb 14
Survive Valentine's Day
Survive Valentine's Day
All over LA
There’s a variety of ways you can tackle the big day -- and we’ve tackled most of LA’s best date ideas in a separate article -- but what if you want to stay classic with dinner and drinks? Well, if you’re in a relationship, hit up an equal-parts-delicious-and-romantic prix fixe dinner at a restaurant like Tintorera where the Valentine’s Day menu can only be outdone by the grand slam romantic setting. You can also go a different route and grab an always-awesome wine “beast box” from Vinovore, the female-driven wine shop you definitely haven’t spent enough time at. But wait, you say! I’m single, you say! Don’t worry. This V-Day pub crawl has your name written all over it.
Cost: Varies
Cost: Varies
Wednesday - Thursday
Feb 14-15
The Mayan
It’s sort of a show, but it’s sort of also a Mexican wrestling match, but it’s also sort of a comedy performance -- it’s pretty hard to define what Lucha VaVoom is, but not hard to define how great it is. Single or not, it’s one of the most fun Valentine’s Day activities around, so grab a ticket and get dressed up. You won’t regret it.
Cost: $40-$55
Cost: $40-$55
Friday - Sunday
Feb 16-18
Get a basketball jones during NBA All-Star Weekend
Get a basketball jones during NBA All-Star Weekend
Staples Center
All-Star Weekend is back in LA, for the first time since 2011. This year is not one to be missed, either, as the NBA has fully revamped the structure of its game -- say goodbye to East vs. West, and hello to players picked by team captains. It’ll be a weekend no basketball fan should miss.
Cost: TBA, but differs based on the event
Cost: TBA, but differs based on the event
Sunday - Monday
Feb 18-19
Break out the popcorn for the Pan-African Film & Arts Festival
Break out the popcorn for the Pan-African Film & Arts Festival
Various locations
Celebrate Black History Month with one of the best film festivals of the year, fully dedicated to showing Black creative works. LA Weekly (RIP) once called it the only LA film festival you need to attend, so grab some tickets.
Cost: Tickets TBA
Cost: Tickets TBA
Saturday - Sunday
Feb 24-25
Chinatown
One of the longest-running and largest Lunar New Year charity runs in the country, the Firecracker run will use 100% of its proceeds to invest in the local community. With Chinatown already one of the most up-and-coming spots in LA, you’ll definitely want to check out one of the four events this year: the 20/40 mile bike ride, the 5K run/walk, the 10K run/walk, or the kiddie run. Y’know, if you’re a kiddie.
Cost: $25-$60
Cost: $25-$60
Thursday
Mar 1
Support something important at the Planned Parenthood Food Fare
Support something important at the Planned Parenthood Food Fare
Santa Monica
If only there was a way to eat delicious food, drink delicious drinks, and also support Planned Parenthood Los Angeles. Wait, there totally is! Among the vendors at this year’s Food Fare, you’ll find LA faves like Boneyard Bistro, Lucques, Button Mash, and more. You need to go to there.
Cost: $150-$50,000
Cost: $150-$50,000
Wednesday - Saturday
Mar 7-10
Listen to some Smash Mouth before attending the All Star Chef Classic
Listen to some Smash Mouth before attending the All Star Chef Classic
LA Live
Probably the flashiest of the all the food events this year, the All Star Chef Classic is a four-day culinary throwdown featuring an endless number of dazzling dishes prepared by more celebrity chefs than you can shake a stick at (if you’re inclined to that sort of cliche). There are a number of different dinners you can attend, but whichever you choose, prepare to be blown away: loads of stone cold killers top the bill this year, like the brothers Voltaggio, Gabrielle Hamilton, and the king of tapas himself, José Andrés.
Cost: $295-$425
Cost: $295-$425
Saturday - Sunday
Mar 10-11
Meet some colorful characters at the LA Festival of Color
Meet some colorful characters at the LA Festival of Color
South El Monte
Based on the Holi festival of colors, this right is here is an experience begging you to unleash your inner hippy. Live music, yoga, dancing, and of course, shooting each other with (washable!) colors all await you inside. No outside colors will be allowed in, but you can buy a bag of five assorted colors for $3 each.
Cost: $6 - $37
Cost: $6 - $37
Sunday
Mar 11
Santa Monica
The ultimate pork-based food competition will be back the Viceroy, ready and waiting to feed you. Five pigs, five chefs, five winemakers: It’s a place you need to be. (Lineup TBA.)
Cost: $130-$200
Cost: $130-$200
Saturday
Mar 17
Santa Monica
Brand new this year is Treat Yourself, a food fest dedicated to, well, treating yourself. Leave your calorie counters at the door and gear up for a day full of churros, pizza, waffles, fried chicken, and more.
Cost: $75-$100
Cost: $75-$100
Saturday
Mar 17
All over LA
We love our Irish pubs, and LA tends to go pretty big for St. Patty’s every year. Hit one of these spots for the ultimate Irish experience.
Cost: Varies
Cost: Varies
Friday - Sunday
Mar 23-25
Anaheim Convention Center
San Diego Comic-Con’s little brother is back in Anaheim, and fully prepared for your inevitable nerd-out. Grab a so-much-cheaper-than-Comic-Con ticket and wade through all the collectibles, cosplay, and comic books you can handle. Sure, you don’t have to dress up like a Wookiee, but it’d be a lot cooler if you did.
Cost: $75
Cost: $75
Sign up here for our daily LA email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun Los Angeles has to offer.