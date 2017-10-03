Lifestyle

The LA Master Calendar: 28 Can't-Miss Events for 2015

By Published On 01/06/2015 By Published On 01/06/2015
Flickr/Thomas Hawk

Trending

related

Cheap Flight Alert: $300 Will Get You Roundtrip Tickets to Germany

related

The Big Difference Between the Old and Rebooted 'TRL'

related

Dunkin' Donuts Just Released Its First Beer and You Already Guessed the Flavor

related

Bubble Tea Soft Serve Is the Brilliant Dessert You Weren't Expecting

Stuff You'll Like

related

Roundtrip Flights to One of Asia’s Best Food Cities Are Only $400 Right Now

related

Uber Will Now Alert You if Your Driver Thinks You’re a Terrible Passenger

related

Pablo Escobar's Brother Wants $1 Billion From Netflix for 'Narcos'

Another year, another opportunity for you to forget when FYF Fest is. Again. Also, is the Kings opener in March, or, hmm... August? LA Food & Wine, that's in, um, uh... festival month... right? Seriously, just stop and scroll through our LA Master Calendar, where you'll find the best stuff of the year, all in one place.

Related

related

The 16 Best Date Spots in LA

related

15 LA Instagrams you need to follow right now

related

The 16 Best Date Spots in LA
Wikimedia

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jan 16 Fri

Riot LA LA's best alt-comedy festival returns, this year with Al Madrigal, Norm Macdonald, Maria Bamford, and a ton of up-and-coming comics you'll know by this time next year.

All over Downtown

Riot LA All over Downtown LA's best alt-comedy festival returns, this year with Al Madrigal, Norm Macdonald, Maria Bamford, and a ton of up-and-coming comics you'll know by this time next year.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Feb 22 Sun

The Academy Awards Whether you give a crap who wins or not, you gotta have this in your calendar so you know to avoid Hollywood & Highland like the plague-plus-the-zombie-apocalypse-times-Y2K for the week leading up to it.

Dolby Theatre

The Academy Awards Dolby Theatre Whether you give a crap who wins or not, you gotta have this in your calendar so you know to avoid Hollywood & Highland like the plague-plus-the-zombie-apocalypse-times-Y2K for the week leading up to it.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Mar 8 Sun

CicLAvia -- The Valley Edition Though CicLAvia happens on what seems like every other weekend these days, this one should be especially cool: the first-ever run through the SF Valley, in a still TBA section of town.

Somewhere in the San Fernando Valley

CicLAvia -- The Valley Edition Somewhere in the San Fernando Valley Though CicLAvia happens on what seems like every other weekend these days, this one should be especially cool: the first-ever run through the SF Valley, in a still TBA section of town.

All Star Chef Classic

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Mar 11 Wed

All-Star Chef Classic The first major food event of the year has a full-on kitchen stadium at LA Live, and already-confirmed talent like David LeFevre, Animal's Jon Shook, and Jonathan Waxman.

LA Live

All-Star Chef Classic LA Live The first major food event of the year has a full-on kitchen stadium at LA Live, and already-confirmed talent like David LeFevre, Animal's Jon Shook, and Jonathan Waxman.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Mar 15 Sun

LA Marathon Put down the burger, dude: if you're gonna participate, you gotta start training, like, three months ago. Right. Pick that burger back up.

All over LA. If you're not running, stay in your apartment.

LA Marathon All over LA. If you're not running, stay in your apartment. Put down the burger, dude: if you're gonna participate, you gotta start training, like, three months ago. Right. Pick that burger back up.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Apr 4 Sat

LA Beer Fest You're gonna go, drink as many beers as you can, dance to tribute bands, and forget it all happened. Again.

LA Center Studios

LA Beer Fest LA Center Studios You're gonna go, drink as many beers as you can, dance to tribute bands, and forget it all happened. Again.

Flickr/Jason Persse

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Apr 6 Mon

Dodgers opening day It's time for you to get excited about baseball again! Until we're crushed in the playoffs and you don't care again for a year!

Dodgers Stadium

Dodgers opening day Dodgers Stadium It's time for you to get excited about baseball again! Until we're crushed in the playoffs and you don't care again for a year!

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Apr 10 Fri

Coachella Weekend 1 If you don't already have a house/tent/hotel room set up yet... now's the time. 

Empire Polo Fields

Coachella Weekend 1 Empire Polo Fields If you don't already have a house/tent/hotel room set up yet... now's the time. 

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Apr 17 Fri

Coachella Weekend 2 Yup. Again.

Empire Polo Fields

Coachella Weekend 2 Empire Polo Fields Yup. Again.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

May 9 Sat

Cinespia's cemetery screenings begin The date is unofficial but it'll either be this weekend or the following weekend, and you'll be there either way.

Hollywood Forever Cemetery

Cinespia's cemetery screenings begin Hollywood Forever Cemetery The date is unofficial but it'll either be this weekend or the following weekend, and you'll be there either way.

Theme Park Adventure

Date

Event

Location

Add  

May 1 Fri

Barnsdall Art Park Wine Tastings begin Your second-favorite summer event will be wining you over (see what we did there?) sometime in early May.

Barnsdall Art Park

Barnsdall Art Park Wine Tastings begin Barnsdall Art Park Your second-favorite summer event will be wining you over (see what we did there?) sometime in early May.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 5 Fri

Great Horror Campout Remember when we told you about the all-night, you'll-be-touched-by-monsters horrorthon? It's back. And bigger.

Griffith Park Zoo

Great Horror Campout Griffith Park Zoo Remember when we told you about the all-night, you'll-be-touched-by-monsters horrorthon? It's back. And bigger.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 10 Wed

Los Angeles Film Festival Obviously the lineup is still TBA, but in the past it's included Oscar winners, great action pics, and little-seen indie gems. Yup.

TBA

Los Angeles Film Festival TBA Obviously the lineup is still TBA, but in the past it's included Oscar winners, great action pics, and little-seen indie gems. Yup.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 16 Tue

E3 New video games! Awesome leaks of other great nerd-type stuff!! Sick parties!!!!!

LA Convention Center

E3 LA Convention Center New video games! Awesome leaks of other great nerd-type stuff!! Sick parties!!!!!

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 20 Sat

Opening night at the Hollywood Bowl Though the always-awesome Playboy Jazz Fest is the weekend before, the unofficial kickoff to summer in LA is June 20, with fireworks, and a slew of artists TBA.

Hollywood Bowl

Opening night at the Hollywood Bowl Hollywood Bowl Though the always-awesome Playboy Jazz Fest is the weekend before, the unofficial kickoff to summer in LA is June 20, with fireworks, and a slew of artists TBA.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jun 27 Sat

LA Street Food Fest Stretchy pants are a total must for the annual truck-and-cart-and-more gorge-a-thon.

Rose Bowl

LA Street Food Fest Rose Bowl Stretchy pants are a total must for the annual truck-and-cart-and-more gorge-a-thon.

related

15 LA Instagrams you need to follow right now
Flickr/Dustin Drew

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Jul 1 Wed

Roaring Nights The LA Zoo has somehow added a yearly event you actually... look forward to? It's where indie rock bands and DJs (and beer vendors!) take over to play amid the animals. Yep, definitely look forward to (date TBA).

LA Zoo

Roaring Nights LA Zoo The LA Zoo has somehow added a yearly event you actually... look forward to? It's where indie rock bands and DJs (and beer vendors!) take over to play amid the animals. Yep, definitely look forward to (date TBA).

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 1 Sat

LA Food & Wine The biggest food festival in LA will return -- although the dates are still unofficial, so just block out, like, the whole month.

All over the city

LA Food & Wine All over the city The biggest food festival in LA will return -- although the dates are still unofficial, so just block out, like, the whole month.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 14 Fri

Echo Park Rising Essentially a music festival for people who are like "music festivals are too crowded!" "They cost too much money!" "The bands suck!", etc.

All over Echo Park

Echo Park Rising All over Echo Park Essentially a music festival for people who are like "music festivals are too crowded!" "They cost too much money!" "The bands suck!", etc.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Aug 22 Sat

FYF Coachella's little brother has become kind of as big as Coachella: last year's headliners were The Strokes and Phoenix.

TBA

FYF TBA Coachella's little brother has become kind of as big as Coachella: last year's headliners were The Strokes and Phoenix.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Sep 5 Sat

LA Times' The Taste Festival This massive food festival is always the best excuse to stay in town over Labor Day weekend.

Paramount Studios

LA Times' The Taste Festival Paramount Studios This massive food festival is always the best excuse to stay in town over Labor Day weekend.

Flick/rAaron Frutman (Edited)

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Sep 1 Tue

Halloween Horror Nights begins Remember this year when you were like "I'm gonna go to all those amazing haunted houses/mazes in LA," and then procrastinated and didn't? Don't do that again (dates TBA).

Universal Studios Hollywood

Halloween Horror Nights begins Universal Studios Hollywood Remember this year when you were like "I'm gonna go to all those amazing haunted houses/mazes in LA," and then procrastinated and didn't? Don't do that again (dates TBA).

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Oct 1 Thu

Lakers' Home Opener Repeat after us: this year will be different. This year will be different. This year will be different... (Date TBA)

Staples Center

Lakers' Home Opener Staples Center Repeat after us: this year will be different. This year will be different. This year will be different... (Date TBA)

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Oct 1 Thu

Kings Home Opener At least we've got one playoff-level sports team left, amirite? (Date TBA)

Staples Center

Kings Home Opener Staples Center At least we've got one playoff-level sports team left, amirite? (Date TBA)

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Oct 31 Sat

Halloween Carnaval WeHo gets nuts for the annual Halloween bash.

Santa Monica Blvd

Halloween Carnaval Santa Monica Blvd WeHo gets nuts for the annual Halloween bash.

Flickr/Rob Sheridan (Edited)

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Nov 1 Sun

Dia de los Muertos The party continues as people all over the city paint their faces and party for the Day of the Dead.

All over the city

Dia de los Muertos All over the city The party continues as people all over the city paint their faces and party for the Day of the Dead.

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Nov 1 Sun

AFI Fest The eight-day film fest gets a bevy of A-list talent, plus a slew of movie premieres (dates TBA).

Various theaters around town

AFI Fest Various theaters around town The eight-day film fest gets a bevy of A-list talent, plus a slew of movie premieres (dates TBA).

Date

Event

Location

Add  

Dec 1 Tue

Christmas Tree Lighting at LA Live Is it our Rockefeller Center? Definitely not. But it's still pretty awesome to see the Xmas tree light up Downtown.

LA Live

Christmas Tree Lighting at LA Live LA Live Is it our Rockefeller Center? Definitely not. But it's still pretty awesome to see the Xmas tree light up Downtown.

Stuff You'll Like