The LA Master Calendar: 28 Can't-Miss Events for 2015

Another year, another opportunity for you to forget when FYF Fest is. Again. Also, is the Kings opener in March, or, hmm... August? LA Food & Wine, that's in, um, uh... festival month... right? Seriously, just stop and scroll through our LA Master Calendar, where you'll find the best stuff of the year, all in one place.
Riot LA All over Downtown LA's best alt-comedy festival returns, this year with Al Madrigal, Norm Macdonald, Maria Bamford, and a ton of up-and-coming comics you'll know by this time next year.
CicLAvia -- The Valley Edition Somewhere in the San Fernando Valley Though CicLAvia happens on what seems like every other weekend these days, this one should be especially cool: the first-ever run through the SF Valley, in a still TBA section of town.
LA Marathon All over LA. If you're not running, stay in your apartment. Put down the burger, dude: if you're gonna participate, you gotta start training, like, three months ago. Right. Pick that burger back up.
LA Beer Fest LA Center Studios You're gonna go, drink as many beers as you can, dance to tribute bands, and forget it all happened. Again.
Dodgers opening day Dodgers Stadium It's time for you to get excited about baseball again! Until we're crushed in the playoffs and you don't care again for a year!
Coachella Weekend 1 Empire Polo Fields If you don't already have a house/tent/hotel room set up yet... now's the time.
Coachella Weekend 2 Empire Polo Fields Yup. Again.
Cinespia's cemetery screenings begin Hollywood Forever Cemetery The date is unofficial but it'll either be this weekend or the following weekend, and you'll be there either way.
Barnsdall Art Park Wine Tastings begin Barnsdall Art Park Your second-favorite summer event will be wining you over (see what we did there?) sometime in early May.
Great Horror Campout Griffith Park Zoo Remember when we told you about the all-night, you'll-be-touched-by-monsters horrorthon? It's back. And bigger.
Los Angeles Film Festival TBA Obviously the lineup is still TBA, but in the past it's included Oscar winners, great action pics, and little-seen indie gems. Yup.
Opening night at the Hollywood Bowl Hollywood Bowl Though the always-awesome Playboy Jazz Fest is the weekend before, the unofficial kickoff to summer in LA is June 20, with fireworks, and a slew of artists TBA.
LA Street Food Fest Rose Bowl Stretchy pants are a total must for the annual truck-and-cart-and-more gorge-a-thon.
Roaring Nights LA Zoo The LA Zoo has somehow added a yearly event you actually... look forward to? It's where indie rock bands and DJs (and beer vendors!) take over to play amid the animals. Yep, definitely look forward to (date TBA).
LA Food & Wine All over the city The biggest food festival in LA will return -- although the dates are still unofficial, so just block out, like, the whole month.
Echo Park Rising All over Echo Park Essentially a music festival for people who are like "music festivals are too crowded!" "They cost too much money!" "The bands suck!", etc.
LA Times' The Taste Festival Paramount Studios This massive food festival is always the best excuse to stay in town over Labor Day weekend.
Halloween Horror Nights begins Universal Studios Hollywood Remember this year when you were like "I'm gonna go to all those amazing haunted houses/mazes in LA," and then procrastinated and didn't? Don't do that again (dates TBA).
Lakers' Home Opener Staples Center Repeat after us: this year will be different. This year will be different. This year will be different... (Date TBA)
Kings Home Opener Staples Center At least we've got one playoff-level sports team left, amirite? (Date TBA)
Halloween Carnaval Santa Monica Blvd WeHo gets nuts for the annual Halloween bash.
Dia de los Muertos All over the city The party continues as people all over the city paint their faces and party for the Day of the Dead.
Christmas Tree Lighting at LA Live LA Live Is it our Rockefeller Center? Definitely not. But it's still pretty awesome to see the Xmas tree light up Downtown.