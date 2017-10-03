You GOTTA do these 11 things in LA this month

Somehow, December is already here, which means two things: 1) it's time to start growing out your mustache for Mocember (... wait...), and 2) it's time for you to do as many of these radass things as possible this month in LA:
Dec 2-Jan 4
Illuminocean This sweet-sounding, triptastic event is in its first year and basically takes up the entire bay in Dana Point with 22 gargantuan, ocean-themed light sculptures made of 500,000+ LED lights that you can look at with... 3D glasses.
Dana Point Harbor
Dec 2 Tue
Sopra at Sotto One of LA's best Italian restos has a holiday-themed Northern Italian feast for $65, with NINE courses -- including meat-and-cheese tortellini and Muscovy duck breast.
Sotto
Dec 3 Wed
Rats Ruin Runyon This new punk-rock aerobic dance night (yep!) at one of LA's best new bars features music from CBGB's best (Ramones/Talking Heads/etc.), plus a sloppy "midnight jog", wherein "people are encouraged to show up in workout clothes and jog around the venue at midnight".
Dec 6 Sat
Bitchcraft Trading Post At some point you'll have to spend money on gifts this year; might as well spent it on some sweet local wares, from skull jewelry to silly tees. And drinks. There will be drinks.
Dec 10 Wed
Cliff's Edge whole lamb dinner Look at this cute lamb! Can't wait to eat it? Good, 'cause Cliff's Edge has four courses of Mary's favorite little animal, plus wine pairings, for $65.
Dec 11 Thu
LA Zoo Lights Though the event's running through January, today's the last day for discount tickets for this trippy laser-and-3D-light show, taking over the LA Zoo all month.
Dec 13 Sat
Virtual Reality LA Dudes who develop VR tech show off new gadgets at this occasionally open-to-the-public event -- in other words, if you want your Oculus Rif'd, you should be there. Whatever that means.
Dec 13 Sat
Knokxperience Jingle Bell Knox Wrestling Wanna see huge dudes dressed as ninjas wrestling each other? Yep. Yep you do.
Dec 13 Sat
King of the Smoker "The world's largest elite barbecuing competition". Read that again. Book tickets.
Dec 18 Thu
Penthouse Wanna hang with this lady while she disrobes, AND get comedy from Anthony Jeselnik and more? You do? Go to here.
Dec 18 Thu
Beachwood BBQ 8th Anniversary Dinner (and beer launch) Now that it's old enough to stop holding up fingers and saying "this many" (that's what 7-year-olds do, right?), Beachwood is dropping a brand-new double IPA and doing a special exotic game dinner.
