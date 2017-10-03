Lifestyle

12 Things You 100% Have to Do This February in LA

Lucha VaVoom

Now that the Super Bowl's over, it's time to get down to the actually important stuff going on in town -- like open bars, one-night horror haunts, and Mardi Gras ragers. Want the deets? Check 'em below:

Lagos: Pot

Feb 5 Thu

POT at the Line Hotel

Feb 5 Thu

DSTLD Jeans

For The Record

Feb 6-Apr 4

DBA

Feb 7 Sat

LA Zoo

Feb 11 Wed

The Mayan

Reign of Terror

Feb 13 Fri

The Sunset Terrace at the Janss Marketplace

Feb 14 Sat

Unique

Feb 14 Sat

Beyond the Stars Palace

Mardi Gras at HM 157

Feb 17 Tue

HM 157

Alisal Guest Ranch and Resort

Feb 20-22

Alisal Guest Ranch and Resort

Shaun White's Air + Style

Feb 21 Sat

Rose Bowl

Feb 22 Sun

Hollywood and Highland

