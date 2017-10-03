12 Things You 100% Have to Do This February in LA

Now that the Super Bowl's over, it's time to get down to the actually important stuff going on in town -- like open bars, one-night horror haunts, and Mardi Gras ragers. Want the deets? Check 'em below:
Feb 5 Thu
Lagos: POT POT at the Line Hotel For one night only, an acclaimed Detroit chef'll descend on POT to present a menu of Nigerian specialties (smashed yam! Goat head!) accompanied by Nigerian DJs and hip-hop artists in the Line Bar.
Feb 5 Thu
Red Party DSTLD Jeans So, what if someone told you you could pay $30 for an all-you-can-drink bar with a DJ and cool peeps, AND that said $30 goes to charity, so you don't even need to feel bad about it? 'Cause that's what we're telling you.
Feb 6-Apr 4
Dear John Hughes DBA The killer, based-on-one-film-director's-work musical series For The Record returns with an ode to '80s icon John Hughes, which means singalongs to "Don't You Forget About Me" and, potentially, that oompah band from Planes, Trains & Automobiles.
Feb 7 Sat
Sex and the City Zoo LA Zoo This adults-only, totally-an-odd-date-that-should-be-awesome zoo event has everything: presentations about animal mating, hangout time with small creatures, and... oh yeah... wine and a multi-course dinner with prime steak with marrow butter.
Feb 11 Wed
Lucha VaVoom The Mayan The insane, absurd, and insanely absurd, over-the-top ode to Mexican wrestling returns, with an aerialist-and-comedian-and-burlesque-featuring Valentine's Day show.
Feb 13 Fri
Reign of Terror Friday the 13th fundraiser The Sunset Terrace at the Janss Marketplace Though it's usually only open around Halloween, this amazingly awesome Thousand Oaks horror maze is opening for one night only as a fundraiser for a staff member with lung cancer.
Feb 14 Sat
Fake Prom Unique Single dudes, listen up: we've got inside info from the organizer that this actually-fun, open-bar, Enchantment-Under-the-Sea-themed Valentine's Eve event has a 10-1 single girls-to-guy ratio.
Feb 14 Sat
Desert Hearts Beyond the Stars Palace If you're like, "I wanna just dance my face off on Valentine's Day with a lot of scantily clad people who have had the dranks", then this house music-filled event is definitely, 100% for you. The mini-fest runs for 10 hours, though, so... yeah. Pace yourself.
Feb 17 Tue
Mardi Gras at HM 157 HM 157 This NoLa-themed fundraiser (for a 9th Ward organization) has put together a totally killer lineup, including funk bands, jazz ensembles, burlesque shows, and DJs from Funky Sole.
Feb 20-22
BBQ Bootcamp Alisal Guest Ranch and Resort If you're looking for an excuse to get out of town, look no further: an amazing ranch near Santa Barbara's bringing in the dude from the Hitching Post II to lead a weekend-long grilling workshop, with beer, spice, and searing workshops and tons of dude ranch activities, like horseback riding and lake fishing.
Feb 21 Sat
Shaun White Air + Style Rose Bowl Somehow, the red headed winter sports phenom is gonna get a ton of snow-stuff into the Rose Bowl for skiing and snowboarding awesomeness, with a killer lineup of musicians including Kendrick Lamar, Steve Aoki, and the Flaming Lips.
Feb 22 Sun
The Oscars Hollywood and Highland Just a reminder to avoid the area by Hollywood and Highland AT ALL COSTS until about 6pm, and then again from 9pm through the rest of the night. Seriously. Don't even think about it.