11 Things You Absolutely Have to Do in LA This January

It's January, which means you're back at work, which means NOOOOOOOOO. Except yes, because here are 11 things you can do this month to take your mind off the fact that NOOOOOOOOOOOOO.
Date
Event
Location
Jan 2 Fri
View the Rose Parade floats Since no way did you head to Pasadena early yesterday to check out the parade, hit Pasadena TODAY to check out the floats after the fact, which is actually way more fun anyways.
Sierra Madre & Washington, Pasadena
Date
Event
Location
Jan 10 Sat
The Cali Cup This 420-friendly event's gonna make your (non card-carrying friends) green, if you catch our drift. There'll be a ton of dank comedy, chronic music, and "battle dabs", whatever that is.
KGB Studios
Date
Event
Location
Jan 11 Sun
A Night Under the POLE Stars This is the recital for the best members of a pole dancing club. Yes, you want to go.
King King
Date
Event
Location
Jan 12 Mon
PIFLabs Surely you've watched Shark Tank and been all like, "I have a web idea that BLOWS THIS AWAY!!" Well, this networking event is your chance to pitch: they've got angel investors and VCs coming who are ready to network, and booths you can set up to pitch your startup.
Basement Tavern
Date
Event
Location
Jan 14 Wed
Cheese 101 This occasional event at Andrew's Cheese Shop finds one of LA's most renowned cheesemongers (that'd be Andrew) giving you the lowdown on the difference between Gouda and cheddar... and samples. Lots and lots and lots of samples.
Andrew's Cheese Shop
Date
Event
Location
Jan 15 Thu
photo la This yearly art fair is super-sick, thanks to curators who pull only the best photos/gear for actually-cool viewing, as well as programs about how to better-ify your own pics.
Date
Event
Location
Jan 16 Fri
Camp No Counselors -- Winter Edition We told you about this epic weekend of boozing and sledding and skiing and boozing a few weeks ago, but you've had a lot of eggnog since then, so here's a reminder: go.
Big Bear
Date
Event
Location
Jan 17 Sat
San Diego Beer Fest Since LA's Beer Fest isn't for, like, another three months, head South to SD, where they do it TWICE A YEAR, with all-you-can-drink pours of craftiness, two cover bands, and killer food.
Date
Event
Location
Jan 17 Sat
Norm Macdonald The best Weekend Update host ever returns to LA after totally CRUSHING Festival Supreme this last summer -- seriously, we see a lot of comedy, and it was one of the best sets of the year.
Date
Event
Location
Jan 25 Sun
Bock Fest LA's first beer festival of the year features the crowning of the Beer Champion of The World, and you definitely want to be there for that.
Millennium Biltmore Hotel
Date
Event
Location
Jan 31 Sat
Eat Your Drink The most creative bartender in LA is mixing for this pairing dinner that's equally focused on food and booze, with an omakase-style menu of FIFTEEN different surprise drinks, booze you can eat, and other total badass-ness.
Chaya Downtown
