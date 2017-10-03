11 Things You Absolutely Have to Do in LA This January

Fri

View the Rose Parade floats Since no way did you head to Pasadena early yesterday to check out the parade, hit Pasadena TODAY to check out the floats after the fact, which is actually way more fun anyways.

Sierra Madre & Washington, Pasadena

