The 13 Best Events in LA This March

By Published On 03/02/2015 By Published On 03/02/2015
AEG

Because you can't spend the entire month drinking green beer (wait... you can't, can you??), here are 13 other things going down in Los Angeles this March that're worth spending your pot of gold on.

Auto Club Famoso Raceway

Mar 2 Mon

Dig: Escape the Room This short-term room escape game is based on a new USA TV show, is held at Universal Studios, and is freeeeeeeeeeee with admission to the park.

Universal Studios

Mar 5 Thu

Smog City Beer Pairing Dinner The Torrance-based craft brewery is doing a one-night-only pairing of its rarest brews with wild game & foraged greens.

King's Row Gastropub

Mar 5 Thu

Good Vibrations Motorsports March Meet This major race event has everything from funny cars, to drag races, to nitro-burning beasts, and it's sponsored by a sex shop.

Famoso Raceway

Flickr/Relux.

Mar 5 Thu

Wayne Federman International Film Festival Famous comedians (Sacha Baron Cohen! Chris Hardwick! Will Forte!) introducing your favorite movies (Ghostbusters! Fletch! Big!) on the big screen! Yes!

Silent Movie Theater

Mar 7 Sat

W 3rd St Crawl $45 gets you tons of stuff up and down 3rd: sausages, Jell-O shots, margaritas, and more.

3rd St

AEG

Mar 7 Sat

Guest Chef Series at Santa Anita Chandelier Room The latest in the chef-meets-horse-racing series features Sotto's cook doling out all-you-can-eat delicious during Saturday's race for a flat $65.

Santa Anita Racetrack 

Mar 11 Wed

All-Star Chef Classic This multi-day cooking-and-eating event has chefs like Ludo and Jonathan Waxman throwing down in a giant "tasting arena." Game on.

L.A. Live

Mar 13 Fri

Great Horror Campout presents: Friday the 13th The classic horror movie is being presented by the people responsible for the stuff of your nightmares, outside, at the abandoned zoo at Griffith Park. What could go wrong??

Old Zoo at Griffith Park

Mar 14 Sat

Pre-St. Patrick's Day Pub Crawl Dress in green for this annual rager, where a ticket gets you an AYCE buffet, complimentary green beer, and drink specials at 10 Westside bars.

All over Santa Monica

Flickr/Starbright31

Mar 14 Sat

CRSSD Festival This new dancetacular seaside festival in SD boasts Chromeo, Empire of the Sun, and Flight Facilities, among many others.

San Diego Waterfront Park

Mar 22 Sun

Ciclavia SFV For the first time ever, the hugely popular bike-and-walk-and-explore-your-hood event is in the Valley, with 5.5mi of Lankershim totally shut down for biking/hanging/partying.

Lankershim Blvd

Mar 22 Sun

Seismic Musical Comedy Missing Festival Supreme? Get a glance at next-year's would-be-headliners at this all-music-based comedy show.

Muse on 8th

Mar 27 Fri

Palm Desert Food & Wine Scope your Coachella steez out while eating food from Cat Cora and Brooke Williamson all weekend (and while you're there, start checking off items from our Best Desert Trip Ever list).

Palm Desert

