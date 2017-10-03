The 13 Best Events in LA This March

Because you can't spend the entire month drinking green beer (wait... you can't, can you??), here are 13 other things going down in Los Angeles this March that're worth spending your pot of gold on.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 2 Mon
Dig: Escape the Room This short-term room escape game is based on a new USA TV show, is held at Universal Studios, and is freeeeeeeeeeee with admission to the park.
Universal Studios
Dig: Escape the Room Universal Studios This short-term room escape game is based on a new USA TV show, is held at Universal Studios, and is freeeeeeeeeeee with admission to the park.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 5 Thu
Smog City Beer Pairing Dinner The Torrance-based craft brewery is doing a one-night-only pairing of its rarest brews with wild game & foraged greens.
Smog City Beer Pairing Dinner King's Row Gastropub The Torrance-based craft brewery is doing a one-night-only pairing of its rarest brews with wild game & foraged greens.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 5 Thu
Good Vibrations Motorsports March Meet This major race event has everything from funny cars, to drag races, to nitro-burning beasts, and it's sponsored by a sex shop.
Famoso Raceway
Good Vibrations Motorsports March Meet Famoso Raceway This major race event has everything from funny cars, to drag races, to nitro-burning beasts, and it's sponsored by a sex shop.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 5 Thu
Wayne Federman International Film Festival Famous comedians (Sacha Baron Cohen! Chris Hardwick! Will Forte!) introducing your favorite movies (Ghostbusters! Fletch! Big!) on the big screen! Yes!
Silent Movie Theater
Wayne Federman International Film Festival Silent Movie Theater Famous comedians (Sacha Baron Cohen! Chris Hardwick! Will Forte!) introducing your favorite movies (Ghostbusters! Fletch! Big!) on the big screen! Yes!
Date
Event
Location
Mar 7 Sat
W 3rd St Crawl $45 gets you tons of stuff up and down 3rd: sausages, Jell-O shots, margaritas, and more.
3rd St
W 3rd St Crawl 3rd St $45 gets you tons of stuff up and down 3rd: sausages, Jell-O shots, margaritas, and more.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 7 Sat
Guest Chef Series at Santa Anita Chandelier Room The latest in the chef-meets-horse-racing series features Sotto's cook doling out all-you-can-eat delicious during Saturday's race for a flat $65.
Santa Anita Racetrack
Guest Chef Series at Santa Anita Chandelier Room Santa Anita Racetrack The latest in the chef-meets-horse-racing series features Sotto's cook doling out all-you-can-eat delicious during Saturday's race for a flat $65.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 11 Wed
All-Star Chef Classic This multi-day cooking-and-eating event has chefs like Ludo and Jonathan Waxman throwing down in a giant "tasting arena." Game on.
All-Star Chef Classic L.A. Live This multi-day cooking-and-eating event has chefs like Ludo and Jonathan Waxman throwing down in a giant "tasting arena." Game on.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 13 Fri
Great Horror Campout presents: Friday the 13th The classic horror movie is being presented by the people responsible for the stuff of your nightmares, outside, at the abandoned zoo at Griffith Park. What could go wrong??
Old Zoo at Griffith Park
Great Horror Campout presents: Friday the 13th Old Zoo at Griffith Park The classic horror movie is being presented by the people responsible for the stuff of your nightmares, outside, at the abandoned zoo at Griffith Park. What could go wrong??
Date
Event
Location
Mar 14 Sat
Pre-St. Patrick's Day Pub Crawl Dress in green for this annual rager, where a ticket gets you an AYCE buffet, complimentary green beer, and drink specials at 10 Westside bars.
All over Santa Monica
Pre-St. Patrick's Day Pub Crawl All over Santa Monica Dress in green for this annual rager, where a ticket gets you an AYCE buffet, complimentary green beer, and drink specials at 10 Westside bars.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 14 Sat
CRSSD Festival This new dancetacular seaside festival in SD boasts Chromeo, Empire of the Sun, and Flight Facilities, among many others.
San Diego Waterfront Park
CRSSD Festival San Diego Waterfront Park This new dancetacular seaside festival in SD boasts Chromeo, Empire of the Sun, and Flight Facilities, among many others.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 22 Sun
Ciclavia SFV For the first time ever, the hugely popular bike-and-walk-and-explore-your-hood event is in the Valley, with 5.5mi of Lankershim totally shut down for biking/hanging/partying.
Lankershim Blvd
Ciclavia SFV Lankershim Blvd For the first time ever, the hugely popular bike-and-walk-and-explore-your-hood event is in the Valley, with 5.5mi of Lankershim totally shut down for biking/hanging/partying.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 22 Sun
Seismic Musical Comedy Missing Festival Supreme? Get a glance at next-year's would-be-headliners at this all-music-based comedy show.
Seismic Musical Comedy Muse on 8th Missing Festival Supreme? Get a glance at next-year's would-be-headliners at this all-music-based comedy show.
Date
Event
Location
Mar 27 Fri
Palm Desert Food & Wine Scope your Coachella steez out while eating food from Cat Cora and Brooke Williamson all weekend (and while you're there, start checking off items from our Best Desert Trip Ever list).
Palm Desert
Palm Desert Food & Wine Palm Desert Scope your Coachella steez out while eating food from Cat Cora and Brooke Williamson all weekend (and while you're there, start checking off items from our Best Desert Trip Ever list).