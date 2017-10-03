The 11 things you absolutely have to do this November in LA

Come Saturday, it's gonna be time to put your Halloween costume away, finish up the rest of that candy, and start acting like a damn adult for once. Wait, you don't want to do that? Well, good news: here're 11 things you can do this month that'll let you put off that adult-y thing for at least 30 days.
Date
Event
Location
Nov 1 Sat
Red Bull Sound Select 30 Days In LA This month-long, multi-event music festival/party basically takes a ton of up-and-coming bands and puts them in small venues (like mellow rockers Real Estate at The Belasco and Mayer Hawthorne and Beach Party spinning at the wax museum), then charges you very little to see them.
All over LA
Date
Event
Location
Nov 1 Sat
The Breeders' Cup This massive event at Santa Anita has all the horsey racing you could possibly want, plus hot dogs from Dog Haus in the VIP and Big Bad Voodoo Daddy reminding you how old you are in the infield.
Date
Event
Location
Nov 1 Sat
Stan Lee's Comikaze Nerds/cool kids who wish they were nerds, listen up: this three-day fest is basically one giant nerdgasm, featuring 1) signings from Game of Thrones actors, 2) a cosplay contest, and 3) a Guinness World Record attempt at the biggest game of Tetris.
Date
Event
Location
Nov 6 Thu
AFI FEST presented by Audi LA's premiere fall film fest returns with Paul Thomas Anderson's new Inherent Vice (pictured above), as well as the new Mark Wahlberg movie The Gambler. Tweet THIS if you want a shot at free tickets (Editor's Note: You do).
Various locations
Date
Event
Location
Nov 9 Sun
The Karate Kid 30: A Special Screening Inside the Matadome You can watch The Karate Kid in the very place the movie's karate championship was filmed. And it'll be followed by a panel including the film's director and writer. Yes, this is real.
The Matadome, Northridge
Date
Event
Location
Nov 9 Sun
IHeartSilverlake Eastside Food Festival Basically every great restaurant in hipsterville will be at this inaugural fest, which'll have bites from Pine & Crane, Mexicali, and Starry Kitchen; a panel w/ Evan Kleiman of "Good Food", and a live podcast from "Food is the New Rock".
Date
Event
Location
Nov 12 Wed
An Evening With Jimmy Page in Conversation With Chris Cornell The greatest rock guitarist of all time. Having a chat with one of the greatest rock vocalists of all time. Then imagine it happening on stage at the Ace. Yes, this is really happening.
Date
Event
Location
Nov 14-Jan 19
Woodland Hills Ice opens Because you'll probably be dating someone from the East Coast this month who totally misses doing wintery stuff now that they live in LA, drive 'em out to Woodland Hills and skate on one of the biggest outdoor rinks in LA.
Westfield Promenade
Date
Event
Location
Nov 18 Tue
Fun Lovers Unite Veteran weirdo comedian Neil Hamburger is one of the big draws at this gun-control charity event, along with Sarah Silverman, Tim Heidecker, and rock dude Mike Watt, as well as some TBA "huge special guests". And it's all for just $25!
The Echoplex
Date
Event
Location
Nov 22 Sat
Stouts N Staches The annual Movember drinkathon returns, with a massive, specials-ridden Westside bar crawl, plus two rad cover bands (including Thrillist Editor Jeff Miller's indie-rock tribute Black Crystal Wolf Kids, self-five!), free shaves, and photo booths.
Date
Event
Location
Nov 28 Fri
Goose Island's Black Friday beer drop Rather than look for the best deal on ANOTHER flat-screen TV, look instead to further damage your liver: Goose Island's dropping their limited-edition barrel-aged Bourbon County stout with tap parties at two of LA's best beer bars.
