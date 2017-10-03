Lifestyle

The 13 best LA events this October

By Published On 09/30/2014 By Published On 09/30/2014
Really, when you think about it, October is kind of the best month to be living in LA: it's still sorta-summer because it's warm, but you have an excuse to eat heavy foods because it's kind of also fall. PlusPlusPLUS: there are these 12 epic events going down...

Flickr/Kurman Communications

Oct 2 Thu

Sunset & Dine $25 gets you food and drink from a ton of the best restaurants right around Sunset & Vine, including ShopHouse, Los Balcones, and 33 Taps, as well as discounts at businesses around the area, like Amoeba.

Taglyan Complex

Oct 3 Fri

Greenbar Craft Distillery opens for tours After years of special events, the only legal distillery in LA's Downtown is finally gonna be open for regular tastings and tours, with $12 getting you sips of their crazy-good craft spirits + knowledge.

Greenbar Craft Distillery

Oct 4 Sat

The Mac & Cheese Invite If you want, you make a mac 'n cheese, bring it, and share it with a bunch of other people (and if you don't, you just go and eat a shload of mac 'n cheese). Either way, we got you a discount: enter "Thrillist" and get a $15-off hookup on your ticket.

Secret location TBA

Roaming Hunger

Oct 4 Sat

Red Bull Straight Rhythm The energy drink company's thirst for everything EXTREME is totally evident in this first-ever moto event, in which, instead of going around a track, riders compete on one single half-mile, Excitebike-inspired (SERIOUSLY!) straightaway.

Auto Club Raceway at Pamona

Oct 4 Sat

Food Truck Week The dude behind the Tweeting truck website Roaming Hunger has basically launched his own on-wheels Restaurant Week, with 30 of LA's most popular trucks (like Grilled Cheese Truck and Komodo) offering up specials all week, including buy-one-get-one-free deals, $5 entrees, and more.

All over the city

Flickr/Alex Brown

Oct 11 Sat

UnWINEd This charity/networking/let's-totally-drink-a-ton-of-different-wines-'cause-we-can event is going strong in its fifth year, with pours of Buffalo Trace as well as unlimited vino, a silent auction with sick prizes -- including VIP at Coachella and a ride-along with the LAPD (!) -- plus a TBA band.

Hanger 8 at Santa Monica Airport

Oct 11 Sat

Artisanal LA It's like a marketplace for things you want to put in your mouth, except no dirty stuff. The biannual food show has everything from fancy beef jerky to fancy jams, with a fancy pasta (which took 18 months to perfect!) making its world debut this weekend.

The Reef

Grand Budapest Hotel

Oct 17 Fri

Grand Budapest Hotel at Front Porch Cinema Just because summer is over doesn't mean watching movies outside needs to be, too: this weekly series on the Santa Monica Pier is showing one of this year's greatest films, Wes Anderson's Grand Budapest Hotel, with a cash bar, food vendors, and tons of quirk. Like, all the quirk.

Santa Monica Pier

Oct 18 Sat

Taste of Soul Other LA food festivals get tons and tons of hype, but this may actually be the mac daddy of them all: this yearly fest on Crenshaw near Rodeo celebrates soul food, meaning there's ultra-legit fried chicken, ribs, collards & mac 'n cheese, plus appropriately soul-y live music.

Crenshaw Blvd between Rodeo Rd and Stocker St

Oct 19 Sun

The Food Event 2014 LA Magazine's stellar Food Event is back, with 42 of LA's best restaurants (Animal!! Jitlata!!! DONUT FRIEND!!!!!) serving bites, as well as a top-shelf class of booze experts and wines, too.

SaddleRock Ranch, Malibu

Oct 25 Sat

Crab Fest 2014 The Starry Kitchen dude/dudette are at the helm of this crustacean-laden fundraiser, with all-you-can-eat shell dwellers and sides, as well as beer from Angel City.

Nishi Hongwanji LA

KCRW

Oct 25 Sat

KCRW Masquerade In just a few short years, this now-annual event has become the go-to people-watching party for the most elaborate/funny/ridiculous costumes of any of LA's myriad Halloween activities. And, of course, KCRW has you covered entertainment-wise.

Park Plaza Hotel

Oct 31 Fri

Halloween at The Montalban This new-this-year event (tickets on sale at the link above soon) has kind of a rad premise: each tier of the Montalban theatre is gonna be dedicated to a classic character played by Ricardo (see you on the Khan level!), plus the rooftop will be a recreation of Fantasy Island.

The Montalban

