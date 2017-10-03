Lifestyle

UPDATED AGAIN! Every Outdoor Movie, Free Outdoor Concert, and Fest in LA.

By Published On 06/24/2015 By Published On 06/24/2015
Flickr/Andy Sternberg

Trending

related

These New Whiskey Advent Calendars Mean Every Day in December Will Start Great

related

The First Trailer for Netflix's 'The Babysitter' Is Crazy As Hell

related

Nicolas Cage Is Now a Japanese Snack Called the ‘Nicolastick’

related

The Wild Reason Why 'Mean Girls' Had to Cut the Burn Book's Masturbation Joke

Stuff You'll Like

related

Bubble Tea Soft Serve Is the Brilliant Dessert You Weren't Expecting

related

This Insane Boat Ride Whips You Down a Narrow Rocky River at Over 50MPH

related

Starbucks Just Closed Its Online Store and Discontinued Several Products

So, at the beginning of the summer, we told you we were going to update our lists of free outdoor concerts, festivals, and outdoor movies all through the summer. And since we'd never lie to you (except for that one time we told you that Tiki Ti might be closed forever, and it lasted for, like, a week), here you go, as promised: updated calendars of all the stuff you're going to want to do this summer.

Related

related

50 LA Things You Need to Eat Before You Die

related

Where to Watch Tonight's 4th of July Fireworks in Los Angeles

related

LA’s 9 Best Beach Road Trips

related

50 LA Things You Need to Eat Before You Die
Flickr/Julia Wolf

Every Festival in LA This Summer... UPDATED

Now including a punk rock picnic, LA PodFest, and the dates for the LA Times' The Taste.

Flickr/Marc Whitman

Every Free Outdoor Concert This Summer... UPDATED

TV on the Radio, De La Soul, and Cold War Kids -- all free.

Warner Brothers/Hawk Films/Peregrene

Every Outdoor Movie This Summer in LA... UPDATED

Want to watch Batman from a pool? Where and when, right this way.

Sign up here for our daily LA email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun Los Angeles has to offer.

Jeff Miller will see you all over LA this summer. Find out where at @jeffmillerla on Instagram and @ThrillistLA on Twitter.

Stuff You'll Like