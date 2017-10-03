11 things you definitely have to do this winter in LA

Winter in LA: it's definitely not like spring in LA in any way. Okay fine, it's kind of exactly like spring in LA, but before you get all butthurt about not having seasons again, take a minute to consider the fact that none of the 11 events we're about to tell you to go to this winter require a polar fleece. Sucks to be you, East Coast!
All the holiday stuff you haven't done yet All over the city You go skating yet? Check out the tree at the Grove? MAKE NEW YEAR'S PLANS??? It's time to get on that, yo!
Indulge LA Olympic Collection A massive pastry show with all-you-can-eat chocolates AND included wine and spirits? Uh huh.
Camp No Counselors Big Bear The winter session of this crazy-fun camp with, uh, no counselors is basically three days of skiing, drinking, arts 'n crafts, drinking, and DJ parties. And drinking.
Newport Beach Restaurant Week Newport Beach Here's your excuse to head South: a two-week restaurant week, with discounts on scores of great restaurants, including LA imports like Fig & Olive and more local faves like Bluefin.
Bock Fest Millennium Biltmore Hotel Weirdly not a giant chicken party (bock bock!), this is instead a winter beer fest with unlimited tastings and a bunch of breweries from all over the world competing for winter beer supremacy.
Golden State of Cocktails The Los Angeles Athletic Club This West Coast competitor to New Orleans' infamous Tales of the Cocktail brings LA booze crawls, special dinners, and industry seminars. So enjoy those crawls and dinners!
LA Bacon Festival Paramount Studios How about YES.
All-Star Chef Classic LA Live Go totally nuts at the first major food festival of the year, which brings out top-name chefs to demo in a massive kitchen stadium and also hits you with special lunches and dinners.