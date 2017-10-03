Lifestyle

11 things you definitely have to do this winter in LA

Flickr/Stefano Maccarini

Winter in LA: it's definitely not like spring in LA in any way. Okay fine, it's kind of exactly like spring in LA, but before you get all butthurt about not having seasons again, take a minute to consider the fact that none of the 11 events we're about to tell you to go to this winter require a polar fleece. Sucks to be you, East Coast!

Flickr/Andy Castro

Dec 19-Feb 22

All the holiday stuff you haven't done yet You go skating yet? Check out the tree at the Grove? MAKE NEW YEAR'S PLANS??? It's time to get on that, yo!

All over the city

Dec 28 Sun

Indulge LA A massive pastry show with all-you-can-eat chocolates AND included wine and spirits? Uh huh.

Olympic Collection

Jan 16 Fri

Camp No Counselors The winter session of this crazy-fun camp with, uh, no counselors is basically three days of skiing, drinking, arts 'n crafts, drinking, and DJ parties. And drinking.

Big Bear

Jan 19-Feb 1

Newport Beach Restaurant Week Here's your excuse to head South: a two-week restaurant week, with discounts on scores of great restaurants, including LA imports like Fig & Olive and more local faves like Bluefin.

Newport Beach

Flickr/wyn lok

Jan 25 Sun

Bock Fest Weirdly not a giant chicken party (bock bock!), this is instead a winter beer fest with unlimited tastings and a bunch of breweries from all over the world competing for winter beer supremacy.

Millennium Biltmore Hotel

Jan 26 Mon

Golden State of Cocktails This West Coast competitor to New Orleans' infamous Tales of the Cocktail brings LA booze crawls, special dinners, and industry seminars. So enjoy those crawls and dinners!

The Los Angeles Athletic Club

JeffreyW

Feb 7 Sat

LA Bacon Festival How about YES.

Paramount Studios

Feb 13 Fri

'80s Prom Always a sell-out, this hearty party gets a live '80s band to cruise through the decade's hits while you drink crafty cocktails and wonder what it'd be like to actually grow a mullet rather than wear a fake one.

Fonda Theatre

Feb 21 Sat

Air & Style The first edition of this Shaun White-curated sports & music fest boasts impressive lineups in each sphere, with ski and snowboard jump contests from top X-Games and Olympic athletes soundtracked by Kendrick Lamar and Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros.

Rose Bowl

Flcikr/Alex Thompson

Feb 28 Sat

Pacific Pole Championships Would you like to see a bunch of athletic women do, uh, pole routines and get prizes for it? Yes. Yes you would.

LA Convention Center

Mar 11 Wed

All-Star Chef Classic Go totally nuts at the first major food festival of the year, which brings out top-name chefs to demo in a massive kitchen stadium and also hits you with special lunches and dinners.

LA Live

