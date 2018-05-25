The Weekend Playbook: Eat extreme (!) chili and drink ultra-sour beer

Event of the Week
SBE -- which owns, like, every single place you'd ever want to party at -- is dropping an all-inclusive $200 pass to a ton of ragers lasting all weekend, including Friday night at The Emerson Theater, a Spring Break-throwback, please-don't-do-the-sex-in-it foam party during the day on Sunday at XIV sessions at Colony, and Mon night with the EC Twins at Gladstones. You can pick up your pass here
Freebie of the Week List your car with Hubber before September 30th using promo code LISTMYCAR and get entered to win a free three-day rental of a 2013 Tesla Model S. All the deets are right here
Friday, August 30th If you missed all the fried goodness at the OC Fair, report immediately to Pomona for the LA County Fair -- which starts today. The rundown’s here
Saturday, August 31st Take a pseudo-road trip to Long Beach for the inaugural Delicious Chili & Brewfest at the Queen Mary, where an “extreme chili cook-off” and a whole lotta craft beer await. Get more 411 here
Watch Rushmore on the LA River at the Los Angeles River Corps’ “Bike-In Movie” event in Marsh Park. Yo, seriously, this is happening, and, also, find out how to kayak the LA river here
Monday, September 2nd Cinefamily’s got a weekend-long obscure-rock-doc retrospective (with sweetness like movies about The Black Lips and Stones Throw), but the culmination is this Labor Day, a pot-luck in all senses: bring some food to share, and they'll also be putting up rando movies they haven't yet shown. Find the whole sked here
Tuesday, September 3rd 'Cause beer + funny faces = awesome, hit SOURFEST 2013: The Ultimate Acid Trip, which is not a compendium of freshman year at Boulder, but rather a fest of kick-ass sour beers, that kicks off tonight and goes through Saturday at Beachwood BBQ & Brewing. You can see all the sips here
Wine Workouts Are Just What We Need in our Fitness Routines
What to Eat Now
In honor of National Breakfast Month, which is apparently a thing, the Churchill's offering an expanded brunch menu every single day of September that includes this glorious breakfast burrito stuffed w/ turkey sausage, soft egg, beans, guac, and dignity. Check out more here