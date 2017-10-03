The Weekend Playbook: Super-sick free kicks and $1 drinks

Los Angeles
Freebie of the Week
Yo, you loved Hot Wheels as a kid, right? How about wearing those sweet-ass cars ON YOUR FEET?!??!? Puma's just dropped a Hot Wheels collab, and they're giving them to one lucky Thrillist reader who tweets THIS. (We promised them we'd say this, too: "A pair of Hot Wheels Limited-Edition Custom Puma sneakers have been provided by Hot Wheels. Hot Wheels is not a sponsor, administrator, or connected in any other way with this giveaway. Boosh.")
Thursday, December 12th: $1 cocktails? Yu-hu... Gather your Rat Pack on Thursday night and head over to La Dolce Vita, where they’ll be toasting Sinatra’s 100th birthday with $1 Jack Daniel’s cocktails ‘til close. (Plus, they’ll be offering up a special Sinatra menu with dishes like eggplant Parm and 'Steak Sinatra'.) See the full bar menu here
Friday, December 13th: The same dudes who brought you the 30-minute version of Top Gun are now tackling Christmas classics with half-hour versions of Home Alone and The Holiday Mash-Up (a hybrid send-up of Gremlins, Die Hard, Batman Returns, Citizen Kane, and more). Added bonus: if you want to be super-nice, pay a bit extra and then say, "Keep the change, you filthy animal", and get away with it! Buy tickets right here
Saturday, December 14th: The same peeps who did the Halloween Zombie Crawl are putting on the “SANTA” Monica Bar Crawl, with more than 25 participating stops, food & drink specials, and lotsa prizes. Plus, proceeds benefit the Westside Food Bank. Plan your route (no reindeer required) and get the full 411 right here
Wednesday, December 18th: Why drive all the way to San Diego to sample Stone Brewery’s wares when you could just check out their “Merry Krampus” beer dinner (inspired by the devilish elfin creature of the same name) tonight at Diablo in Silverlake? On the menu: “tongue-and-cheek” mini-tacos, grass-fed red deer loin, oxtail farro risotto, and more (all paired with Stone brews). PS: it sold out last year, so get your tix now by calling 323.666.4666.
All December Long: Stuff your face with the new Wild Boar Meatball Sandwich at Slater’s 50/50. Available thru December, the latest burger-o-the-month features ground wild boar and ground pork meatballs (blended with Parmesan cheese and chopped garlic), plus lots of, um, bacon. Oh, and it’s smothered in house-made three-cheese Alfredo and paired with Karl Strauss Red Trolley Ale. You’re gonna wanna get over to Pasadena
Saturday, December 21st: It's guaranteed to be the longest night of the year, but it's also going to be the Best Night of Your Life -- provided you spend it taking in all the best Thrillist-approved madness around town, from happy hours, to craft cocktails, to late-night face-stuffing. What could possibly be better? How about winning $1000 to spend on all of that? Build your itinerary now, and it just might happen.