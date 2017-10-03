The Weekend Playbook: Half-nude elves and Horrible Movie Night

Los Angeles
Freebie of the Week
Nerd-out holiday-style at NerdMelt/Horrible Movie Night’s screening of Santa’s Slay, a 2005 gem starring WWE champ Goldberg as a satanic Kris Kringle. There’ll also be free popcorn and laughs from stand-up comic Erik Charles Nielsen (Community). Wanna go? Just tweet HERE and we'll pick two winners to go for free; otherwise get tix here.
Friday, December 20th: If watching half-nude elves sounds like a good way to spend the holidays (which, let’s be honest, it does), join Scarlett Letter, Greta Grenade, Holly Rock-It, and others at Peepshow Menagerie’s “T’was the Night Martians Invaded Burlesque” show over at Fais Do-Do. See the whole naughty list of performers -- and other 411 -- here Continue Reading
Saturday, December 21st: Catch the last day of the Arts District Winterfest at Angel City Brewery, where you can multi-task the holiday way: shop (craft fair from noon-6p), earn your angel wings (neighborhood cleanup from noon-3p), and drink lotsa beer (all day-all day). Plus, head over to Artshare LA in the evening, where there'll be live bands and more beerz. See the full schedule here
Saturday, December 21st: It’s the last day of the year to hit Sinister Pointe, the actually-scary haunted-maze attraction that’s "Xmas-ified itself for the season". So... Rudolph with a shiny nose knife that he used to stab Santa in the throat with? Buy tickets here
Saturday, December 21st: It's guaranteed to be the longest night of the year, but it's also going to be the Best Night of Your Life -- provided you spend it taking in all the best Thrillist-approved madness around town, from happy hours, to craft cocktails, to late-night face-stuffing. Build your itinerary now, grab some friends, and make it happen.
Monday, December 23rd: You’ve been getting a lot of mileage out of that ugly Christmas sweater this season -- keep the momentum going at Redwood Bar’s second Annual Ugly Sweater Party, where you’ll rock your ugg-o threads to the sounds of Mountains of the Moon, California Sun, and a bunch o’ other live bands. See the full lineup here