Lifestyle

An "I Heart Santa Monica" party, and an actually fun prom

By Published On 02/13/2014 By Published On 02/13/2014
The Troubadour

More Like This

related

How to celebrate your Cinco de Mayo weekend like a jefe

related

Where to Easter brunch in LA this weekend

related

Filet mignon jerky and Rebel Bingo

Trending

related

These New Whiskey Advent Calendars Mean Every Day in December Will Start Great

related

The First Trailer for Netflix's 'The Babysitter' Is Crazy As Hell

related

Nicolas Cage Is Now a Japanese Snack Called the ‘Nicolastick’

related

The Wild Reason Why 'Mean Girls' Had to Cut the Burn Book's Masturbation Joke

Stuff You'll Like

related

This Farmer Laughs Just Like His Chickens and No One Can Stop Laughing

related

Hurry, You Can Get $300 Roundtrip Tickets to Paris and 3 Other European Cities

related

SNES Classic Is Basically Sold Out Everywhere, But Don't Turn to Auctions Quite Yet

Los Angeles Freebie of the Week
Sunday marks the first “Beats Bistro” at Troubadour -- a series of shows paired with LA chefs who’ll be doling out bites while people get down. First up’s a groove-night, with soul food and tunes from local fave hip-hopper Medusa. We’ve got three pairs of tickets for random fans who tweet THIS RIGHT NOW.

More Like This

related

Lifestyle
How to celebrate your Cinco de Mayo weekend like a jefe

related

Lifestyle
Where to Easter brunch in LA this weekend

related

Lifestyle
Filet mignon jerky and Rebel Bingo
Rogue Ale

Thursday, February 13th: If you’re a fan of Rogue Ales (Editor's Note: you're a fan of Rogue Ales), hit up their tap takeover at The Surly Goat and try seven of their craft beers (including the new Crustacean Barley Wine Imperial IPA Sorta). Also like cocktails? (Editor's Note: dude, c'mon) Well, they’ll also be mixing up craft cocktails with Chipotle Spirit, Dead Guy Whiskey, and Spruce Gin. The event starts at 6pm -- get all the need-to-know info here.

Continue Reading

Wolkano

Friday, February 14th: No date necessary at Wokcano’s “I Heart Santa Monica” party, where there’ll be free hors d’oeuvres from 9-10pm, two-for-one oysters, and drink deals. Save five bucks off the $15 at-the-door price by buying your tickets in advance here.

Unique Space

Friday, February 14th: It’s like prom, but this time the drinking’s totally legal! Join other revelers at The Unique Space for their second annual “Fake Prom,” replete with awkward photo booth opps, all-night DJ action, free munchies, open bar (spiked punch is a given), and a Coolhaus sundae station. Date optional, prom gear mandatory. Get all the 411

Saturday, February 15th: Freddy Smalls is channeling the '60s with their new “Saturday Night Specials”. Prime rib dinners and house-made gin & tonics’re on the menu, and if you dress like a member of The Rat Pack, they’ll even give you a free cocktail. Make your reservation by calling 310.479.3000.

Monday, February 17th: If the movie Rushmore is your Rushmore (meta bonus, +1), head over to Cinefamily for a live Film Club Podcast with improv comic Greg Proops, followed by a screening of the Bill Murray cult classic. Tickets available... here.

Stuff You'll Like