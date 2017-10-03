Lifestyle

Filet mignon jerky and Rebel Bingo

By Published On 02/06/2014 By Published On 02/06/2014
Garwood 

More Like This

related

How to celebrate your Cinco de Mayo weekend like a jefe

related

Where to Easter brunch in LA this weekend

related

An "I Heart Santa Monica" party, and an actually fun prom

Trending

related

Dunkin’ Donuts Is Cutting Nearly Half Its Donut Selection at 1,000 Locations

related

Cheap Flight Alert: $300 Will Get You Roundtrip Tickets to Germany

related

The Big Difference Between the Old and Rebooted 'TRL'

related

Dunkin' Donuts Just Released Its First Beer and You Already Guessed the Flavor

Stuff You'll Like

related

Parents Are Sharing All the Hilarious Lies They've Told Their Kids

related

This Madman Unicycling on Bridge Beams Will Give You Sweaty Palms

related

Hurry, You Can Fly to China for $437 Round Trip

Los Angeles Freebie of the Week
Because the dudes behind super-sweet, LA-based, wood watch-making Garwood are our best friends forever, they're giving a free watch to... one of you guys. Wait, what? Guess we're just gonna have to enter like everyone else: tweet THIS and they’ll help us pick one lucky watch-winner.

More Like This

related

Lifestyle
How to celebrate your Cinco de Mayo weekend like a jefe

related

Lifestyle
Where to Easter brunch in LA this weekend

related

Lifestyle
An "I Heart Santa Monica" party, and an actually fun prom
Three Jerks

Thursday, February 6th: Join the jerky boys behind Three Jerks for the LA launch of their Filet Mignon Beef Jerky, happening tonight at SHOREBar at 10pm, along with jerky-infused cocktails and apps. You can also order it up here Continue Reading

Chi Lin

Thursday, February 6th: The schmancy-ish Chinese resto Chi Lin's taking 50% off your entire food order ('til February 12th -- alcohol not included), including menu faves like eight-hour-lacquered Peking duck, black pepper/two-basil filet mignon, and pea leaf & water chestnut dumplings. Usher in the Year of the Horse the right way! See their whole menu here

Rebel Bingo

Saturday, February 8th: Straight outta London, the folks from Rebel Bingo are bringing their spirited brand of kinda-sorta-not-really-bingo-but-more-like-a-night-of-debauchery to LA again, along with DJs, dancing, and general mayhem. Get more 411 here, and buy early admission tix here.

Corazon Y Miel

Sunday, February 9th: Corazon y Miel is popping-up today through Wednesday in Pasadena, where Chef Eduardo Ruiz will be serving up 3lb turkey leg sandwiches (?!?) and family-style plates of roasted pork shoulder and grilled branzino. Make a rez by calling 323.560.1776, or visit the website.

Za-erie Michael’s

Sunday, February 9th: It’s National Pizza Day! Commemorate at award-winning za-erie Michael’s, which’ll be offering a buy-one-pizza-get-one-free promo at all three of their locations. Try the rotolino prosciutto e formaggio (aka ham, Fontina cheese, and 'shrooms) or the salsiccia e rapini (aka smoked, house-made mozzarella, sausage, and rapini). See allllllll the pies here

Stuff You'll Like