The Goonies (!!) and amateur pole dancing (??)

Los Angeles Freebie of the Week
Want pole position for the “Amateur Pole Arts Showcase” on Sunday at Cheetahs in Hollywood, where amateur 20- to 50(??)-something women will be working the pole and crazy-talented mixologist Matt Biancaniello will be mixing some stiff (get it?) drinks? Just tweet THIS, and we'll hook five winners up with a pair of tickets (or, spend the 10 bucks and get tickets here).

Katie Daryl

Another Freebie of the Week: For their "The World's Greatest Tribute Bands" series, AXS TV has opened up 50 tickets for every single show on their schedule for Thrillist readers, including this week's Beastie Boys tribute on Monday, and a crazy-legit Bruce Springsteen cover band in March. Get your tix right now, boss Continue Reading

Grill ‘Em All

Friday, January 17th: Out in Alhambra, Grill ‘Em All is blowing out the candles on its 1st birthday cake with an Eagle Rock tap-takeover, all-day happy hour on cans, black metal face-painting, and a today-only revival of the Rick Reuben burger (ya know, the one with house-corned beef, beer-braised kraut, Swiss cheese, and homemade Thousand Island dressing...). Get up in its grill

The Goonies

Saturday, January 18th: Heeeey yooooouuu guuuuuuuys, The Goonies is totally screening at the Electric Dusk Drive-In tonight. Bring Baby Ruths/refreshments. All the 411, here

Sunday, January 19th:

Sunday, January 19th: If you were one of those kids who used to make designs on your plate with your food (or still are), you might want to check out Chef Nyesha Arrington’s pop-up, four-course dinner, “Food Is Art: A Dinner Installation” at The Farmer’s Kitchen. Nosh on colorful cuisine like grilled New England calamari with tangerine BBQ sauce, and charcoal-dusted ribeye with organic black-eyed peas. Snag tickets here

