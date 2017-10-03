Brewery birthdays and beach volleyball at Dodger Stadium

Los Angeles
Freebie of the Week
Saturday, the first-ever California Wine Festival hits Santa Anita Park, where a ticket'll score you 12 wine tastes (from 40 wineries) and admission to the Sunshine Millions races (bet on a trifecta, it’s more fun). Naturally, we’ve got a free pair of tickets if you tweet THIS (or you can just buy 'em right here).
Thursday, January 23rd: The classic Formosa Café drops a totally new “Red Med at Formosa Café” menu today, entirely dreamed up by the guys from Red Medicine, with revamped Viet-goodness like bánh mi and crazy-good pork dumplings. Find updates here Continue Reading
Saturday, January 25th: The NHL’s got the Kings vs. the Ducks, a performance from KISS, AND beach volleyball… outdoors at Dodger Stadium. Yeah. This thing is real. Also: Vin Scully is going to be there. Bazam
Sunday, January 26th: Held in a private hotel room at Casa Del Mar, Derek Hughes' “Insomnia” is an actually-good magic/comedy show. Added bonus? A ticket gets you two free drinks, plus free valet -- watch a preview and snag tix here.
Sunday, January 26th: It’s Eagle Rock Brewery’s fourth birthday, which means they’re both finally old enough to appreciate the nut shots on America’s Funniest Home Videos and also dole out four drinks and a souvenir glass for just 20 bucks at their tasting room. Plus: they’ll be releasing a brand-new brew, White Rabbit, and plenty o’ food trucks will be on hand. Get all the deets here