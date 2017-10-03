Lifestyle

The Weekend Playbook: Big Wangs beer pong and nighttime beer tastings

Flickr/felixtsao

Los Angeles Event of the Week
Because pop-up restaurants are so 2013 (well, they’re actually pretty 2011, but HAPPY NEW YEAR!), hit the traveling H20 pop-up portable hookah lounge, which's in LA today and tomorrow only, and has got live music and gear sales. Tix are right here

Flickr/Laura Bittner

Saturday, January 4th: You always knew hours of beer pong training in college would come in handy one day. Make today that day at Big Wangs Hollywood’s First Annual National Beer Pong Tournament. Enter your team for just 20 bucks, which’ll buy all the beer you need to play (oh no, not another overtime game!). Don't you dare bounce it Continue Reading

Yacht Rock Review

Saturday, January 4th: Yacht Rock Review is a tribute band to… er… yacht rock, so throw on a cardigan and make sure you know a schload of lyrics to Michael McDonald songs before hitting the House of Blues. Get your tix here

Saturday, January 4th: The LA Beer Hop folks’ve got an Eastside nighttime tasting tour of Golden Road Brewery, Eagle Rock Brewery, and Angel City Brewery. Snag your spot here

Flickr/Stacy Spensley

Sunday, January 5th: Because your girlfriend’s inevitably going to make you pretend to “stick to your resolution” when you’re with her, a ton of great restos in SaMo have discounted “Eat Well” menus, which, thankfully, are both discounted and multi-course. See ‘em all here

