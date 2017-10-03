6 Super Bowl parties you'd better be at (plus free beer for a day!)

Los Angeles
Super Bowl Freebie of the Week
Bludso’s totally sold out for its all-you-can-drink beer day ball event, so there’s no way you can get in… except by tweeting at us!! One winner’ll get a table for them and a guest, plus all the brew-dogs you can drink, plus, yeah, they’re serving up their killer BBQ as well. Just tweet THIS, yo.
'His and Hers' Super Bowl Party: Please your football-lovin’ lady (or, you know, if you like ladylike things, then yourself) with this Sunset double-bar event where Rock & Reilly's is offering football food platters and table-side mini-fridges stocked with Bud beers. Pearl’s will also be serving up Champagne and sangria specials on their outdoor patio. Continue Reading
Rooftop Super Bowl Party: BBQ. Beer. Beautiful people. And it's all on a roof. Plus! Palihouse’s party'll be hosted by actor Kevin Bulla and entrepreneur Evan Roosevelt. Wanna go? Send your RSVP here.
The Uber Credit-Included Super Bowl Party: It’s a football free-for-all at The Phoenix, where your $65 pre-sale ticket gets you open bar and an all-you-can-eat, football-themed buffet. Oh, and get $20 off your Uber ride to the bar with code "PHOENIXLA" (good for first-time riders only). Get your tickets here
$2 Beer Super Bowl Party: Susan Feniger’s new Mud Hen Tavern’s serving up $2 Oly cans and $4 drafts during the game, as well as any burger or pizza selection for just 8 bucks. Peep what else is on the menu here
The Things-Are-Gonna-Get-Weird Super Bowl Party: Uh, this is a Super Bowl party with discounted hot dogs hosted by a drag queen named Momma. So, yeah, there’s that. All the details