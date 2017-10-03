The Weekend Playbook: A slider-eating contest and an excuse to take your pants off

Los Angeles
Freebie of the Week
San Diego's Modern Times Brewery is launching its award-winning beerz in LA for the first time ever (the founder went to high school in North Hollywood!), with a couple weeks of events starting tonight in Artesia and rolling through Downey, Echo Park, and Burbank with discounts, pairings, and overall drinking goodness, PLUS this actually awesome poster featuring the Silver Lake Walking Man, Venice Rollerblade Guy, and even more LA icons. The events are all listed here, and if you want a totally free poster, just tweet THIS at us and be one of the first 10 people at each event to mention Thrillist, for a chance to win.
Thursday, January 9th: The weekend-long alt-comedy/beer/fun-fest that is Riot LA starts today and has a totally sick lineup of hilarity, with laughs from a ton of rad comics including Anthony Jeselnick, Fred Willard, and The Daily Show's Kristen Schall, plus a Golden Road-abetted beer garden. Get tickets right here
Saturday, January 11th: It’s burger time at Dog Haus Biergarten’s first-ever Slider Eating Competition, a fitting kick-off to Pasadena Cheeseburger Week. Sip local craft beer, play life-sized Jenga, and nosh on burger samples as you watch 12 competitors go for the burger-eating-gold (and if you want to down 'em yourself, there's a qualifying round on Thursday). Catch ‘em slidin’ dirty here
Sunday, January 12th: It's live theater you won't be pissed about being dragged to! The troupe behind "I'll Drink To That" is getting award-winning writers to pen 15-minute odes to booze, which they'll perform while drinking in a bar -- which is, in this case, 3 Clubs. Cheers. Get tickets here
Sunday, January 12th: Since you've been saying for years that you're gonna ride the Metro at some point, do it today: there'll be tons of people hitting it pantsless-style for the yearly Improv Everywhere-organized No Pants Metro Ride, which, let's be honest, also probably exists other times of the year (see: hobos). Sign up on their Facebook