The only LA St. Paddy's Day guide you'll need

Los Angeles Because, yayyy! DRINKING HOLIDAY, here’s your St. Patrick’s Day primer for this weekend.
Saturday, March 15th: Paint the town Red -- Whiskey Red's, that is. The "Paddy O' Party" funnin' starts at 5pm with $2 green beers, $3 whiskey shots, and live music by Jack of Hearts, plus a free shot glass if you're one of the first 75 guests to get there. If you prefer to start early (and let's be honest, you do), hit up their Irish brunch first, from 10am-3pm. Save $5 off the $15 party admission price by ordering ahead of time.
Saturday, March 15th: Looking to revel on Sunset? Head over to Rock & Reilly’s parking lot for a ginormous outdoor festival. The short list: 12 bars, 100+ kegs, live DJs, carnival games, and a free photo booth, plus lots of good eats from Dough Pizzeria, the Grilled Cheese Truck, and Germany’s Famous Bratwurst (apparently the Irish truck was booked?). Advance tix are $20 and benefit the House of Blues Foundation. Snag ‘em here
Saturday, March 15th: Because practice makes perfect, check out “St. Practice Day” on the Queen Mary, where you can get jiggy with live Irish music, drink green beer, and nosh on a menu featuring all the usual SPD fare, including corned beef & cabbage sliders, bangers & mash with onion gravy, and Dublin burgers. Advance tix are $15
Saturday, March 15th - Monday, March 17th: Missed Tom Bergin’s during its hiatus? Celebrate its triumphant return with a totally free three-day festival (and ample amounts of Irish coffee, of course). The whiskey will be flowing at four outdoor bars, and there’ll also be a beer truck on hand, for those who like it green. Get all the updates here
Monday, March 17th: Casey’s Irish Pub is taking it to the streets with their fourth annual St. Patrick’s Day street fest Downtown. There'll be live DJs, leprechauns, green beer, and Irish grub -- all day, and all night. And by all day, we mean the first beers get poured at 6am. Also: get there before 1pm and you’ll get in free; otherwise, it’s 10 bucks. More deets here