The 5 best beer events happening this weekend

Los Angeles Since last weekend was terrible (what with all the rain and whatnot), make up for it this weekend... with beer. Here're five events with plenty of that (plus: bacon-wrapped tater tot bombs!!!).
Thursday, March 6th: There’s no better reason to make the trek to OC than for good beer. Hit up The Copper Door in Santa Ana, where San Diego’s Ballast Point Brewery will be hosting a tap takeover with 25 craft beers, plus a “special, cask-conditioned ale”. Also? Three live bands, pint glass giveaways, and a raffle for VIP brewery tours and beer tasting passes. See all the sips here
Thursday, March 6th & Saturday, March 8th: Do your part for the “Drink Local” movement at Redondo Beach’s Select Beer Store, where it'll be commemorating its second anniversary in beer-y style. On Thursday, try their collabo-ale with Monkish Brewing, or go Saturday for an “LA Region Total Tap Takeover”, complete with 16 local(ish) breweries including El Segundo Brewing, Golden Road, Strand Brewing, Hangar 24, and more. Get more deets here
Saturday, March 8th: Hit the Big Cap Craft Beer Fest at Santa Anita Park for a little bit of country (live music by LA Hootenanny and Doublewide) and a lot of craft beers (from 30 different breweries). Ticket price gets ya a daily racing program (oh right, horse betting is a thing there, too), a tip sheet, a trucker hat, and two drink tix. Hey-o
Tuesday, March 11th: If “bacon-wrapped tater tot bombs” and a “maple ice cream beer float with chocolate-covered bacon” sound good to you (umm, that would be a yes), head to the South Bay for a Smog City Brewing beer pairing dinner at Mickey McColgan’s. Five courses + Five beers = RSVP here and see the menu here.
Ongoing through March: It’s “March [Beer] Madness” at German beer garden Wirtshaus, and they’ve declared it the “Month of the Boot”. What does that mean for you? Purchase a 2L boot of any draft beer and get a second one of equal/lesser value for half-off. Also, check out their new late-night happy hour with half-liter Franziskaner Hefe-Weisse drafts for $3, and $2 Bavarian pretzels. Prost!