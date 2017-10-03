The Weekend Playbook: Unlimited beer garden drinking, plus boozy ragers

Los Angeles
Freebie of the Week
Tonight, the sweet new men's store Seven Points is opening Downtown with a boozy rager, and we've got a buncha free passes (10, all with +1s!) that'll get you guaranteed-access to the party, plus a free hat (for you, not your +1) from sweet customizers Goorin Bros. Just tweet THIS to get in on it.
Thursday, November 14th: Simmzy's in the LBC's got a tap takeover from El Segundo Brewing -- you’ll be able to taste the Hop Tanker Double IPA and Two-5 Left Double IPA, both paired with Parmesan-dusted ham and cheese beignets. True or False: both of these beers are over 8% ABV... Continue Reading
Friday, November 15th: Tonight at the Loews Santa Monica, taste high-end spirits from Scotland (kilt optional) at the Single Malt and Scotch Whiskey Extravaganza, where you’ll also get a buffet dinner, a souvenir tasting glass, and high-end imported cigars. And yes, you need a ticket
Friday, November 15th: The sweet Silent Frisco mash-up dance party ends their season with a debut of the “Prince and Michael Experience”, which super-frustratingly doesn't involve William OR Jordan. It's gonna sell out, which's why we snagged six totally free tickets. The first three to email here get a pair, and you can also buy tickets right here.
Saturday, November 16th: More than 50 restaurants and wineries are coming together for the Beverly Hills Wine and Food Festival, including Mr Chow, Craft, STK, and tons more. Buy your tickets here
Sunday, November 17th: LA Works' Holiday Beer Garden at the Los Angeles River Center is dropping unlimited pours of Angel City for 35 bucks (pre-sale price only); go VIP for 90 bucks and you won’t have to wait in line, plus, you’ll also get free food -- plus, all ticket purchases benefit the non-profit LA Works. Honestly, how could you not?
Don't do yourself a disservice -- hit up these 47 best places to eat & drink, all listed in our updated Thrillist 47!