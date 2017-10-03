Lifestyle

The Weekend Playbook: Honey-fried turkey and waffle corn dogs

Published On 11/21/2013
Larry's Venice

Los Angeles Freebie of the Week
On Saturday, hit the Westside for the first annual Stouts N Staches Fest, a Movember-fundraising, bar crawl-style affair w/ drink specials all day, plus, a beer garden, photo booth, live band, ‘stache contests, and “man”-icures (you know you need one). Wanna go VIP-style for free? Just tweet THIS and one winner will get a free pair. Also, you can (ugh) buy 'em here

Joe's

Thursday, November 21st: Get in the spirit (!) with a four-course Don Julio-pairing dinner that's celebrating "All Things Agave" at Joe's on Abbot Kinney. Sample different Don Julio concoctions as you devour dishes like fluke crudo with persimmon, Veracruz-style striped bass, and beef short ribs with tomatillo-chocolate sauce. Peep the full menu here Continue Reading

Friday, November 22nd: Thanksgiving starts early at Melrose’s Marcona with a $5 sandwich sale on brand-spankin’-new holiday-themed ‘wiches, including the “Marcona Thanksgiving” (house-roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, and cranberry sauce) and the “Honey-Fried Turkey” (with brie, bacon, tart apples, mashed avocado, pickled onion, sprouts, and stone-ground honey mustard). Oh, you wanna know what the other ones are, too?

Guns + Butter

Friday, November 22nd: Straight outta Detroit, the Guns + Butter pop-up restaurant will be at the Hollywood Roosevelt’s Spare Room (maybe you saw ‘em recently on Anthony Bourdain’s Parts Unknown?). Today thru Tuesday, gorge on a six-course tasting menu highlighting their funky brand of “Great Lakes Cuisine”. Reserve your spot here

Eat My Blog: Cathy Chaplin

Saturday, November 23rd: More than 25 LA food superstars are taking over Coolhaus Pasadena for the annual “Eat My Blog” charity bake sale (benefiting victims of Typhoon Haiyan), which thankfully has non-bloggy goodness like cream cheese pumpkin bars from Animal and waffle corn dogs from Night + Market. Yep. Waffle corn dogs. Get more info, here

