The Weekend Playbook: James Beard-winning chefs and free sandwiches

Event of the Week
For their first LA event in seven years, the kinda Oscars-for-the-food-world James Beard Foundation's going big, with a five-course dinner from heavy-hitters like Chef Nobu and award-winning Chicago/Red O dude Rick Bayless, as well as local stars like Karen Hatfield. The whole thing's preceded by a food truck rally w/ Mariscos Jalisco and the Komodo truck, plus indie-rock hits from tribute band Black Crystal Wolf Kids, who are kind of (Black) Keys to the whole thing. Get your ticket right here
Freebie of the Week One of our picks for Best Sandwich In LA, Mendocino Farms has a new location in Sherman Oaks, and to celebrate they're giving away 10 sandwiches totally free to one Thrillist reader in order to throw a Sunday football party on Oct 20th. Since you like sandwiches more than anyone else ever, hit up Twitter here for your chance to win. It's seriously that easy
Thursday, October 10th Philly's critically-acclaimed Art In The Age spirits are dropping locally at BLD, where they’ll be doing an AITA soda fountain and tasting. Get more 411 on their Facebook page
Friday, October 11th Rob Zombie's opening a new horror-house in Pomona, with the added bonus of a concert each night from actually-cool bands like Ozomatli and the Daft Punk tribute band One More Time. Oh, and Rob Zombie. See the lineup & get tix here
Saturday, October 12th Rock & Reilly’s on Sunset's got a Rocktoberfest party featuring 12 bars, four food trucks, and '80s throwback tunes from the Spazmatics. Snag your $15 pre-sale tix here
Somehow, the Spazmatics are ALSO playing at Santa Anita’s Oktoberfest -- where you can also hang in the craft-brew garden, snarf Dog Haus Dogs, and compete in stein-holding (harder than it sounds) and corn toss competitions. Get your tickets for that, here Be impressed by the creativity of your fellow Angelenos at Artisanal LA at the LA Mart, which's got vendors dropping crazy-ass nut butters and other things that don't make you giggle, too. Preview the vendors
Sunday, October 13th Combine two things you kinda don't like (art and altruism) with two things you totally do (booze and extreme sports) at Artworks for the Cure, where you’ll see sweetness like low-rider cars, graffiti art from the Berlin Wall, and painted surf/skate/snowboards -- with (phew!) beer, wine, and food trucks. Get all artsy and stuff
What to Eat This Week
You saw it on Iron Chef, now taste it for realz -- Caulfield’s has just dropped champ Stephen Kalt’s Scallop Ravioli, stuffed with winning ingredients like scallop jerky (whoa!), black truffle, and vermouth butter. You can make a reservation right here