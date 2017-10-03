The Weekend Playbook: Thomas Keller's fried chicken and a free trip to... HAWAII?!

Event of the Week
Because we're awesome like that, Thrillist is throwing a happy hour party at the super-sweet Hollywood bar/ restaurant/ lounge Sadie on Tuesday with totally free food and booze -- we'll pick a bunch of people (21+ only, please) who tweet at us to come by, so get tweeting for your chance to win
Freebie of the Week And if that wasn't enough, Allegiant Air's starting to fly from LAX to Hawaii. To celebrate, they're hooking one lucky reader up with a pair of round-trip tickets to Hawaii (flying out on their inaugural flight on Halloween) and a three-night stay at the Hawaii Prince Hotel Waikiki. Wanna go to Hawaii for FREE? Yes, you do. Enter right here
Thursday, October 17th The Churchill’s turning two and The Hudson’s turning four, so naturally their parent company's throwing a double-birthday! Starting at 10p at The Churchill, sip Fall cocktails for just six bucks, nosh on tray-passed apps like mini-tacos and Angus beef sliders, and rock out to KCRW's DJ Garth Trinidad. More deets are on their FB page
Friday, October 18th Tonight and tomorrow, join straight-from-Japan Michelin-starred Chef Kuniaki Kozuka at CHAYA Beverly Hills for a seven-course dinner, and hoist a glass of sake to the restaurant’s 30th anniversary. See the delicious deets here
Saturday, October 19th The first-ever all-star comedy blowout Festival Supreme hits the Santa Monica Pier, w/ headliners (and curators) Tenacious D, a Mr. Show reunion (someone call Saul!), as well as a smorgasbord of funny from Patton Oswald, Reggie Watts, and... Adam Sandler? Yep, Adam Sandler. Seriously, this lineup is super-insane
Hollywood Forever's kicking-off the horror-themed Spectrefest with a showing of An American Werewolf in London, and with DJ sets from Turquoise Wisdom and... Elijah Wood! Get tickets right here
Sunday, October 20th The Derby Dolls' are welcoming some new blood at today's Baby Doll Brawl. Catch all of the gory girl-action at the Doll Factory for just $10. Snag your tickets right here Monday, October 21st Bouchon's got Thomas Keller's famous Ad Hoc Fried Chicken dropping tonight, which's gonna be accompanied by pumpkin bread, pecan pie, and all sorts of other seasonal tastiness. Get the finger-lickin' good 411, here
Ongoing RivaBella's now serving Sunday and Monday night dishes-for-two like whole Dover sole, roasted-truffle Jidori chicken, and 32oz wood-fired tomahawk rib eyes. See what else is on the menu...
What to Eat This Week
Burger Lounge's going Animal Style for October and November, but they're leaving the Thousand Island at home; they've got a brand-new Bison Burger topped w/ blue cheese and roasted garlic aioli. Find a location near you, here