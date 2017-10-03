The Weekend Playbook: Crazy Halloween parties & a sausage fest you'll WANT to attend

Event of the Week
You always laughed off those rumors that the Roosevelt was haunted -- until now. Check out their epic annual Halloween celebration, which promises to transform the hotel into an “amazing maze of ancient crypts and dungeons”. It also promises lots of alcohol and a live performance by Nadi Ali. Get discounted tix and secure your spot on Jack’s guest list by emailing here with the subject line “Roosevelt Halloween Tickets Inquiry”, tell 'em you heard about it on Thrillist, and check out all the info here
Freebie of the Week The Echo's free, yearly Halloween Bash is this Tuesday and features bands "dressing in costume" as other musicians, with this year's lineup including members of the classic punk band The Germs covering Iggy & the Stooges, and local heroes Manhattan Murder Mystery hitting the oeuvre of... Wesley Willis?!? The full lineup's right here
Friday, October 25th LA Zoo’s “Night of the Living Zoo,” has fortune tellers, food trucks, fire-eating females, and frighteningly fun sets by bands like the Edgar Allen Poets and Batwings Catwings. Find more 411 and take $5 off tix with the code "thrillist" here
Saturday, October 26th It’s a dead man’s party! Head to Wokcano for its WOK-ing Dead Halloween Bash (wokka-wokka... double-pun!). Get tickets now
A limited amount of tickets are still available at the door for KCRW's Masquerade Ball, returning to the Park Plaza Hotel tonight; attendees go all out with costumes for DJ sets from up and comers like Dale Earnhardt Jr. Jr. and a full-on set from moody rockers Glasser. Get all the details on performers right here
Let's be honest -- you didn't get laid at your last prom, so try again at Dog Haus Biergarten's free '80s Halloween prom with cover band the M80s, and lots of Valley girls. Details here
Sunday, October 27th An actual sausage fest is happening at Santa Monica’s FIG, complete with good eats by chefs at Short Order & Littlefork, tasty brews, live tunes, a photo booth, and opportunities to go “bobbing for sausage.” Don’t be a wiener… buy your tickets here
Ongoing Usher in Fall at Cecconis with a new menu featuring picks like fried olives stuffed with mortadella and Parmesan; porchetta, artichoke, mushroom, and Fontina pizza; and truffle polenta. Make your res online
What to Eat This Week
You can thank the Santa Monica Farmers Market for this one -- Pono Burger’s new “Fiku” Fig Burger is full of actual farm goodness. And beef. What you'll get: a California organic grass-fed beef patty smothered in house-made caramelized fig jam, drizzled with rosemary-infused hazelnut oil, and topped off with Brie Fermier cheese, Niman Ranch bacon, toasted hazelnuts, and wild organic arugula. Don't like fig? The rest of the menu's right here