The Weekend Playbook: 99-cent tacos and deep sea fishin'

Event of the Week
Today is National Taco Day (yes, seriously), and Calle Taco's got their tortilla wraps going for 99 cents -- take that, dollar menu! See what they’ll be serving up here
Freebie of the Week The Santa Monica Pier's got a rootsy festival called Way Over Yonder all weekend with a ton of Coachella-vet performers, including Neko Case, First Aid Kit, and Conor Oberst; we've got a pair of VIP tickets (w/ access to a backstage bar!) to one random winner who tweets at us like so
Thursday, October 3rd Mixologists from the Spare Room, Akasha, SHOREBar, and more will be throwing down for a good cause (Covenant House California) at the first All-Star Mixology Competition at Unici House. Get tickets here
Friday, October 4th Barnsdall’s doing an outdoor Movie Night with a showing of Inception, plus wine flights from Silverlake Wine, and a DJ set from KCRW’s Dan Wilcox. Get weird here
Saturday, October 5th Say sayonara to Summer at “The Last Pool Party of 2013,” happening at the W Westwood, w/ ladies in bikinis and dope DJs, etc. Enter code THRILLIST30 and you’ll snag 30% off, plus a $20 Lyft credit -- take the plunge here
Cue the women in hats: the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Will Rogers State Park returns tonight, if you're hoity toity or just want to make fun of people who think they are. Pop the bubbly and register here The first-ever BEDROCKtoberfest block party takes over Echo Park with performances by Wu-Tang’s RZA and Vanaprasta, magicians, and DJ sets by Twin Shadows and Wynn. Get tickets now Cafe Del Rey's teamed w/ Marina Del Rey Sportsfishing for a deep sea fishing excursion w/ the resto's chef, followed by a dinner featuring the catch of the day. Get more deets right here
Sunday, October 6th Angel City Brewery's throwing a bike-themed CiclaVIA blowout w/ specialty brews and more. RSVP here
Ongoing The Churchill has introduced eight new cocktails from Karen Grill (recently named Bombay Sapphire’s “Most Imaginative Mixologist”); try the “High Tea” with tequila, Art in the Age rhubarb, and Earl Grey, or sip on a brown-sugary “Caiperia” with Cachaca and pear liqueur. See the current list here
What to Eat This Week
Just dropped this week: Umami Burger’s new Slash Burger, designed by, yes, Slash, and brimming with rock goodness like braised shiitake mushrooms, caramelized onions, avocado spread, wasabi aioli, house-made American cheese, and a Parmesan crisp. One bite, and you’ll be in Paradise City. Welcome to the Jungle, um, Sweet Child O' Mine?? Yeah, we're gonna link to Umami now