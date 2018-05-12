The Weekend Playbook: Sharknado, ramen burgers, and Oktoberfest

Event of the Week
The first-ever Ramen Yokocho Fest is down in Torrance, but it'll be worth it to slurp 12 ramen shops from all over the world... and eat a ramen burger. Yep. Ramen burger. Get the lowdown here
Freebie of the Week The dudes behind Horrible Movie Night are screening the genre's reigning king, Sharknado, to celebrate the DVD release with a live Q&A with cast members and comedy from the actually-funny Sklar brothers. Wanna go? All you gotta do is tweet at us, and we'll pick a winner to go +1
Friday, September 13th Firestone’s hitting up the Four Seasons for a four-course beer pairing dinner at Culina (think crudo scallops, pork sausage, and braised short ribs). Buy your tix here
Saturday, September 14th Watch the Mayweather vs. Alvarez fight in State Social House’s just-opened Backroom Cigar Lounge -- admission includes a free drink. Check out the smokes menu here
Sunday, September 15th Fried chicken at the Food GPS Fried Chicken Fest from Susan Feniger (Street), Ricardo Zarate (Paiche) and David LeFevre (Fishing With Dynamite)? Yes. Yes. Yes. There're more chefs, too!
To celebrate yet another expansion, Umami Burger’s hosting a free block party with burgers, beer, fresh shucked oysters, and live jazz to celebrate its opening in the Arts District. See the flyer here Monday, September 16th Today marks the start of late-night “Staff Meals” at Freddy Smalls, where $20 gets you an off-menu item, plus a shot and a beer, anytime after 10 pm. Check out the Facebook page to see what’s cookin’ tonight
Ongoing The gastropubby Lazy Dog is starting their Oktoberfest celebration early with food & drink specials through November 1st, like an Old World vs. New World beer sampler for $7.95 and pretzel pork schnitzel for $12.95. Find the nearest one to you here
What to Eat This Week:
Get ready for the tastiest game ever of “Duck, Duck, Goose”, thanks to Chi Lin’s new special: two Peking dishes (picture slow-cooked, crispy Peking duck) and a signature Grey Goose Sparkling Mau cocktail for $24. See the rest of the menu here