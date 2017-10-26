The Weekend Playbook: Bizarre flying machines and creme fraiche ice cream

Event of the Week
The Red Bull Flugtag returns to Long Beach for another debaucherous year of partying super-hard while a bunch of crazy people launch themselves into the harbor on homemade "flying machines" that definitely, definitely never fly; contestants this year include hot-chick pilot Cleopatra and a lucha libre-themed group of flyers. Yeah, this is real, and hilarious: check out more here
Freebie of the Week Local heroes Cold War Kids return to the Wiltern tonight and we've got a pair of tix to see 'em -- if you can make it, tweet at us
Friday, September 20th Boobtacular burlesque group The Lalas resume their monthly residency at the Federal Bar in Noho, where the ladies will be classily takin' it (almost) all off to blues music. Get your tickets here
Saturday, September 21st Oktoberfest hits full force tonight at Wirtshaus on La Brea, where a “surprise German guest” (please let it be Hasselhoff!!!) will tap a kegger of free beer for anyone who buys an entrée. See the dirndl-tastic flyer here
Head over to Lincoln and Pico for the opening of Sweet Rose Creamery’s second location, where you can gorge on flavors like crème fraiche with elderberry and pink peppercorn swirl and salty pistachio. Get the rest of the “scoop” (GET IT?!?!) here
The Beach Ball Fest's got a neo-soul spin on the pier today, with headliner Aloe Black, who sings that kinda bluegrassy AVICII song you've been hearing everywhere. Check out this Spotify playlist for a sneak peek of what to expect (including reggae-fied cuts from Sunday's lineup), then buy your tix here
Firestone Walker’s doing a porktacular tap takeover at Simmzy’s in the LBC, with dishes like Canadian bacon/maple syrup donuts and pork parfaits -- plus beer pairings. Peep the full menu here
Sunday, September 22nd The spankin’ new SaMo Indie Film Fest starts today and goes through September 25th -- check out a slew of feature films and a ton of shorts, including one from Ned... Ned RYERSON?!?!?! Also, dude, the four most magical words in the English language: free beer and wine. See the full schedule here
Ongoing: Rabbit porchetta? Oxtail raviolo? Trattoria Neapolis’s new Fall menu wins. Make reservations right here
There are movie auditions, and then there is the audition for Hotline Miami. You want these parts: "Errol: disgusting, weathered and partially toothless. Deplorable and eye-catching, meth-hungry and vicious."; "Business men/Strip-club clientele: Ever hate a banker? Me, too. We need guys who just ooze sleaze like Keith David's teeth in Requiem For a Dream."; "Strippers/Waitresses: Must have an empathetic look -- that may be the only glimmer of humanity in this project." Do it. Get the deets at Backstage.com
What to Eat This Week: Fig & Olive's just dropped a new "Farmers’ Menu" (available Sunday-Tuesday for dinner), which's got this drool-worthy rosemary roasted lamb chop with grilled corn and olive oil mashed potatoes. More of the dilly and reservations at FigAndOlive.com