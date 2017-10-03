Lifestyle

14 things you'll never hear anyone say outside of LA

Flickr/Eric Norris

Stereotypes aside, LA's a pretty distinctive place full of completely unreplicable people, places, and things that make us stand completely apart from any other city. Want proof? Here're 14 things you'll never hear anyone say outside of LA.

Cinespia

"Wanna go watch Ferris Bueller in the cemetery again? Cool."

Flickr user Rick

"Yeah, sorry I couldn't meet up -- I've just been really busy. I was in a Virgin America national ad about three months ago, so, you know."

Flickr user Roger Wollstadt

"Dude, do you have a Westside Rentals password I can use?"

Yelp user Brad

"Yeah, I mean, I'd love to come back to see your place, but I have yoga in Venice on the beach at 7am tomorrow. But you do seem fun!"

Wikimedia

"I live Downtown, which is f-ing rad, 'cause it's... super quiet at night."

Flickr user Jeff Turner

"It's 11pm. Where the F are all these people going?"

Flickr user Omar Barcena

"Just take the 405." (Screw you, San Francisco.)

Flickr user Eden, Janine, and Jim

"No, raise your arms a bit more... take one step forward… yeah, that's perfect."

Flickr user InSapphoWeTrust

"Sorry dude, I already made one loop. Just can't do it again. Maybe hit up Jeff, see if he'll pick you up from the airport?"

Facebook

"I heard the Clippers were good this season. I'm a HUGE fan."

Wikimedia

"I'm in your hood right now, you home? You're not? Can I just use your pool?"

Flickr user John Liu

"Can't make it dude, watching the police chase on the 101. Nah, I think it's actually on all the channels."

Flickr user Skirt PR

"Yeah, well, I'm an assistant to the head of Universal. Well, not the first assistant. I'm the second-second assistant. I walk his dog."

Flickr user Daniel Oines

"Nah, it's not running a red, cause we were all turning left together."


Jeff Miller is the Editor of Thrillist LA, and if you search hard enough, you can probably find him doing the exact same Levitated Mass photo. He's at @thrillistla on Twitter and @jeffmillerla on Instagram.

