The 5 best places in LA to watch fireworks this 4th of July

Los Angeles
Check out our new 2015 list of the 8 best places in LA to watch the fireworks for 4th of July
Because your cousin’s backyard bottle rocket and sparkler display was only so-so last year, skip any potential ER visits, put on your favorite star spangled shirt/tie/underoos, and get your freedom-loving, patriotic self to one of these epic Independence Day extravaganzas.
Grand Park's 4th of July Block Party: This free and expanded July 4th Block Party features two music stages (with KROQ mainstays Phantogram, Semi-Precious Weapons, and other bands and DJs you’re pretty sure you’ve heard of), a whole bunch of food hawkers, and a chance to see Downtown’s biggest-ever rooftop-fireworks display, PLUS be within earshot of an F-bomb-dropping Garcetti. Get info here Continue Reading
Whiskey Red’s: Arrive hungry to this waterfront barstaurant, which'll be doing a down-home BBQ buffet and dessert bar (dreams do come true), plus $3 beers and $5 Fireballs. Also, once you're properly, uh, celebratory, tap your foot to Americana tribute band Jack of Hearts, then enjoy maybe the best view of the legendary Marina Del Rey fireworks.
Americafest at Rose Bowl Stadium: Sporting the best 4th of July celebration nickname ever, Americafest promises the biggest and badass-est fireworks display in SoCal, courtesy of a dude who actually calls himself “Rocket Man”. Hit the fest early to feast on super-size food offerings, the very ‘Merican pastime of motorcycle stunts, and the oddly not-so-American Beatles tribute band, the Liverpool Legends. Get info here
Hotel Erwin: Catch live local music, drink Venice Duck brews, and munch on freedom food like Coca-Cola pork sliders from 1-6pm downstairs at this Venice Hotel's restaurant, Barlo Kitchen + Cocktails. Then head upstairs to its rooftop bar High for whoa-these-are-super-legit views of fireworks across the entire city (seriously, you can see it all from up there), served up with a DJ set, cocktails, and international street food.
Fireworks Spectacular at Hollywood Bowl: Yeah, it's kind of a cliche, but it’s tough to beat the Bowl for an iconic 4th experience in LA, and your old pal Steve Martin (yep, THAT Steve Martin) is sure to deliver the patriotic goods along with the LA Phil all three nights. Pack your picnic with bottles of red, white, and brews, and get ready to "ooohhh!" and "aaaahhh!" at some of the most impressive boom-boom rockets this town has to offer. Get info here
