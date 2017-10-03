Los Angeles, Here's Where to Watch the Pacquiao-Mayweather Fight

Seriously, not since that one dude bit that other dude's ear off like a decade ago has there been a boxing match this epic, which's why we're giving you this rundown of where to plan on watching this weekend:
Tom's Urban
Downtown
Special: $50 admission includes unlimited tacos and chips & salsa, as well as one drink (to reserve a spot, email mmarshall@tomsurban.com).
Rush Street
Culver City
Special: $20 and a $20 food-and-drink guarantee gets you a reservation; it's going to have food specials as well.
Bludso's Bar & Que
Mid-Wilshire
Special: $25 gets you in, and the beloved BBQ joint's definitely doing some drink specials, which are still TBA.
Bigfoot West
Culver City
Special: No cover, with happy hour prices from 5-8pm and tacos outside after 8pm.
San Francisco Saloon
West LA
Special: This hole-in-the-wall sports bar/burger joint's got a $25 cover, and will still be running its usual happy hour from 9-11pm.
Sidebar
Beverly Hills
Special: $40 gets you admission, a cocktail, and unlimited bar-bite food; it also has reservation packages for tables/couches.
IX Tapa Cantina
Pasadena
Special: $25 gets you in for food and drink specials, plus the after-party; you can reserve a four-top if you guarantee to spend another $100 on food and booze.
State Social House
Hollywood
Special: They're going to be showing the fight throughout this whole upscale sports bar, with bottle service tables including food for $450.
Luxe Valet
Everywhere
Special: The new valet-on-demand app will give you free parking anywhere in LA on fight day with the code "THEFIGHTLA".
