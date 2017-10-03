Lifestyle

Los Angeles is No. 1 at these 11 things. Suck it, every other city.

Flickr/Asim Bharwani

Obviously, LA is better than SF (uh, duh), but did you know that LA is actually also better than every other city in the entire country, and it's provable? Yes, PROVABLE. Don't believe us? Well, you should, because here are 11 scientifically proven (<- see!) things that LA does better than anywhere else.

Flickr/Lies Thru a Lens

1. Best at having the most... you know

Okay, so this survey's three years old, but it hasn't been disproved: according to Trojan, we're getting down more than anyone. Which basically makes us the best overall, amirite?

Flickr/Rudisllart

2. Best city for using electric vehicles

More than 27,000 electric cars on the road. Respect.

Flickr/Kansas Sebastian

3. Best at energy efficiency in buildings

And we've been No. 1 at this since 2008. Meanwhile, NY, SF, and Chicago don't even break the Top 3.

Flickr/Philippe Leroyer

4. Best at being friendly to LGBT people

Mazel tov, Kevin & Bernard and Steph & Lisa! Mazel tov!

Flickr/Luke Jones

5. Best at spending time in traffic

Yearly, on average, you spend more than 56 hours in traffic. That's over two days -- you'd better be good at it!

Flickr/Al Pavangkanan

6. Best at having horrible air quality

According to the American Lung Association, LA's had the worst air in the country for 12 of the last 14 years, with violations of the federal health standard for ozone on an average of 122 days per year. We're number one! We're *cough* num- *cough* -ber...

Flickr/Lance Cunningham

7. Best at shipping the most containers

In your FACE, Frank Sobotka.

Flickr/Ray_From_LA

8. Best at, uh, poverty

Ok, there's no good way to angle this: the poverty rate rose 4.4% between 2007 and 2012 -- more than any other city with over one million people, with nearly 20% of the population living in poverty. Yeah, the number is two years old, but that's the most recent statistic, and it's safe to say that -- even if it's changed -- it's still too high.

Flickr/victoriabernal

9. Best at being diverse

Now for some good news: we are literally the biggest melting pot in the US -- Angelenos hail from 115 different countries and speak 225 languages. And before you go all 'Murica on that, keep in mind that we have the largest population of Mexicans, Guatemalans, Salvadorians, Filipinos, Vietnamese, Armenians, Japanese, and Koreans -- and all their foods are amazingly delicious.

Wikipedia Commons

10. Best at having a ton of community colleges

Valley! Pierce! Santa Monica! LA has the best network of community colleges in the country, which means the best opportunity to get edumacated. Or something like that.

Flickr/U.S. Army RDECOM

11. Best at researching stuff in a college

What's the best research university in the WORLD? Harvard? No. Oxford? Blimey, no. And even if you guessed UCLA, you'd be wrong -- they're No. 12. But Pasadena's Caltech? No. 1, four years running. Science, bitches.

Jeff Miller is the Senior City Editor of Thrillist LA and is pretty sure he's spent more than 56 hours in traffic this year. He's at @ThrillistLA on Twitter and @jeffmillerla on Instagram.

