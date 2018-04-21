You’re Invited: Enter to win tickets to the Barstow Station to Station Event

What: Thrillist wants you to enter to win FREE tickets and a Levi's® Bus ride to and from Barstow for Station to Station: a public art project made possible by Levi’s® in the form of a cross-country train where every passenger is an insanely interesting cultural juggernaut. The souped-up locomotive sold out the LA stop on its tour, but is making its way to Barstow’s Skyline Drive-In Theater to host a concert by Beck, No Age, Cold Cave, Lucky Dragons and others. Beyond the music, there’ll also be art from the likes of Urs Fischer, Kenneth Anger, and Peter Coffin, and chow from slow food trucks.
If you’re among the lucky ones, you’ll also get a Levi's® gift bag, snacks, and beverages. That’s because you’re awesome
When: Tuesday, Sep 24th, 6:00p PDT/MST
Where: The Skyline Drive-In Theater
What: Thrillist wants you to enter to win FREE tickets and a Levi's® Bus ride to and from Barstow for Station to Station: a public art project made possible by Levi’s® in the form of a cross-country train where every passenger is an insanely interesting cultural juggernaut. The souped-up locomotive sold out the LA stop on its tour, but is making its way to Barstow’s Skyline Drive-In Theater to host a concert by Beck, No Age, Cold Cave, Lucky Dragons and others. Beyond the music, there’ll also be art from the likes of Urs Fischer, Kenneth Anger, and Peter Coffin, and chow from slow food trucks.