Chance the Rapper, Wu-Tang Clan, and Childish Gambino to Play Governors Ball 2017

Not to be outdone by that other festival on the West Coast, Governors Ball has just released its 2017 lineup, and it's predictably glorious.

The seventh edition of the New York music festival will take over Randall's Island Park from Friday, June 2nd through Sunday, June 4th. The headlining acts include the endlessly uplifting Chance the Rapper, the ever-gloomy Tool (the band's first live gig in 11 years!), and the decidedly festive Phoenix. Hip-hop makes a strong showing on the lineup with the likes of the Wu-Tang Clan, Wiz Khalifa, Childish Gambino, and Danny Brown, but rest assured there will be plenty of guitars (and probably facial hair) from bands like Cage the Elephant, Beach House, and The Head and the Heart.