Entertainment

Phish Announces 13-Night Concert Series at Madison Square Garden This Summer

By Published On 01/31/2017 By Published On 01/31/2017
Phish
Phish in concert | Dan Shinneman/Wikimedia

Trending

related

Jackass Brings Bird Into Ice Cream Shop, Sh*t Literally Gets Messy

related

This Jupiter Photo Is Unbearably Gorgeous

related

Here's How to Stay Involved & Make Your Voice Heard in NYC

related

The LA Dog Instagrams You Need to Be Following

Get ready for some extended jams this summer -- really extended. The popular jam band Phish just announced a 13-night run of concerts at New York City's Madison Square Garden, beginning Friday, July 21, through Sunday, August 6. 

The Vermont-based group -- known for its cultish Grateful Dead-like following and marathon musical numbers that can last anywhere from 11 minutes to nearly an hour -- has been a big draw at MSG since its very first show in 1994. The band played a four-night stint at the Manhattan arena just last year.

This year's concert series is being called a "Baker's Dozen," which is certain to elicit a few snickers among the group's stereotypical stoner fanbase.

The band is currently taking requests for early tickets and ticket packages through its website. Sales will open to the general public on February 17.


Sign up here for our daily NYC email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun New York has to offer.

Chris Shott is Thrillist's senior New York editor. His favorite Phish song is the one about David Bowie. Or was it UB40? Follow him on Twitter.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Chance the Rapper, Wu-Tang Clan, and Childish Gambino to Play Governors Ball 2017

related

READ MORE
The UFC's Finally Coming to NYC This Saturday. Here's What You Need to Know.

related

READ MORE
How to Watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like