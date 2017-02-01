Phish Announces 13-Night Concert Series at Madison Square Garden This Summer

Get ready for some extended jams this summer -- really extended. The popular jam band Phish just announced a 13-night run of concerts at New York City's Madison Square Garden, beginning Friday, July 21, through Sunday, August 6.
The Vermont-based group -- known for its cultish Grateful Dead-like following and marathon musical numbers that can last anywhere from 11 minutes to nearly an hour -- has been a big draw at MSG since its very first show in 1994. The band played a four-night stint at the Manhattan arena just last year.
This year's concert series is being called a "Baker's Dozen," which is certain to elicit a few snickers among the group's stereotypical stoner fanbase.
The band is currently taking requests for early tickets and ticket packages through its website. Sales will open to the general public on February 17.
