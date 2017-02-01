Phish Announces 13-Night Concert Series at Madison Square Garden This Summer

Get ready for some extended jams this summer -- really extended. The popular jam band Phish just announced a 13-night run of concerts at New York City's Madison Square Garden, beginning Friday, July 21, through Sunday, August 6.

The Vermont-based group -- known for its cultish Grateful Dead-like following and marathon musical numbers that can last anywhere from 11 minutes to nearly an hour -- has been a big draw at MSG since its very first show in 1994. The band played a four-night stint at the Manhattan arena just last year.

This year's concert series is being called a "Baker's Dozen," which is certain to elicit a few snickers among the group's stereotypical stoner fanbase.