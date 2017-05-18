The Memphis Bucket List: 45 Things to Do in Memphis Before You Die

When it comes to Memphis must-dos, you always have the obvious: Graceland, Beale Street, barbecue, the Mississippi River... However, the last few years have seen a new Memphis experience develop. Luckily for you, we have insider info to help you conquer your modern Memphis bucket list. Be sure to do these 45 things before it’s too late!
1. Run the St. Jude Marathon (or half marathon, or 5K)
Every year, 20,000 runners flock to Memphis to run and raise money for the kids at St. Jude. Running a marathon is incredible enough, but when half the city shuts down and shows up to cheer you on while you support a noble cause, it becomes an absolute bucket list item. Not a runner? Join the thousands of people cheering, holding signs, and volunteering along the entire race route.
2. Order a steak sandwich at Jack Pirtle’s Chicken
Though known for barbecue, there’s no shortage of mighty fine chicken in this town. Gus’s is probably the most famous to outsiders, but for the real Memphis-style chicken, you gotta hit Jack Pirtle’s. Go ahead and make your way through the entire menu or just start with the chicken fried steak sandwich with gravy and pickles.
3. Eat a Pronto Pup at the Cooper-Young Festival
Midtown neighborhood Cooper-Young celebrates its artsiness with an enormous festival every September featuring more than 400 arts & crafts booths, three live music stages, tons of food and beer, and 130,000 people coming and going all day. One must-eat, though, is the Pronto Pup: it may look like just a corn dog, but it's so, so much more.
4. Sweet-talk your way into a tent at "BBQ Fest"
By now, most folks have figured out that the "BBQ Fest" portion of Memphis in May is actually officially the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest, and the only way to taste the award-winning pork is to know someone on a cooking team. Your bucket list mission is to befriend one of these team members, score a wristband, and gorge yourself on barbecue and beer until the wee hours of the morning inside an exclusive tent.
5. Make a pilgrimage to the Grindhouse during the playoffs
The home of the Memphis Grizzlies NBA team (officially called FedExForum) is never more energetic, inspiring, and heart pounding than during a home playoff game. Witnessing grit 'n' grind basketball, the best in-game entertainment in the league, and the most badass NBA mascot has to be on your list.
6. Walk the bluffs
Take in sweeping views of the Mississippi River on the Bluff and River Walks. Start with a stop at Mud Island, stroll South through Tom Lee Park (don't forget to climb to the top of Beale Street Landing) all the way to the pedestrian bridge that crosses Riverside Drive and back up along the paved Bluff Walk to make a big circle.
7. Find the best spots on Beale
Chances are Beale Street is where you go when you have friends in town... or where your friends took you when you first moved here. Despite its reputation among locals as being strictly for tourists, there’s all kinds of fun things to do here. Watch the sunset inside Itta Bena, play an hour of pool at Peoples, get a bird’s eye view of the street from the Absinthe Room, and end the night with an order of gumbo fries at Blues City Cafe.
8. Visit the National Civil Rights Museum
At the site of the former Lorraine Motel where Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated, the NCRM tells the story of the struggle for civil rights around the world. It's a Memphis must-see for the history and perspective the museum's exhibits provide.
9. Ride the elevator to the top of the Pyramid
Yes, we turned our giant empty glass pyramid into the world's largest single-retail location and it's now a humongous Bass Pro shop. The $10 brightly lit elevator ride is worth it for one of the best views of the city, the Mississippi River, and a stunning sunset.
10. Eat a Soul Burger at Earnestine & Hazel's
Memphis' most infamous dive bar may have permanent residents who aren't exactly alive, but you haven't lived until you've spent the evening wandering Earnestine & Hazel's crumbling hallways and dining on a greasy Soul Burger.
11. Attend the candlelight vigil at Graceland
A visit to Graceland has to be on the list, and the best night of the year for a pilgrimage is at the end of Elvis Week every August. Join thousands of candle-wielding fans as they march across the grounds to pay their respects.
12. See at show at the Levitt Shell
Pack a picnic and be prepared for the incredible energy of thousands of music-loving Memphians of all ages and walks of life convening for one of the 50 free shows a year featuring local, national, and international acts.
13. Play the drums or swing on the pole at Paula & Raiford's Disco
If the neon string lights and smoke-filled, light-up dance floor aren't enough for you, take your turn for a few beats on the drum kit or a few twirls around the pole (like the sign says, "Use Pole at Your Own Risk"!) at one of Memphis' most famous dance clubs.
14. Take a picture at the microphone at Sun Studio
Tour the recording studio and museum, then pretend to belt one out -- at the same mic where Elvis dropped hits like "That's All Right, Mama."
15. Go to Gonerfest
Sure, you know Memphis for rock and blues and even soul, but did you know that every year Goner Records brings internationally known indie, garage, and punk rock bands to fill the dive bars of Midtown with beer-soaked crowds? Pro tip: for the biggest bang for your buck, hit up the Murphy's daytime show.
16. Get lost in the corn maze at Shelby Farms
Every fall, Shelby Farms opens an enormous corn maze. It's a Mid-South institution that sometimes honors Mid-South heroes (and it's haunted during October weekends).
17. Walk, run, or ride the Greenline
Get a glimpse of Memphis' natural areas like Shelby Farms and the Wolf River by taking a hike or a ride down the protected paved trail that traverses the city.
18. Eat a paleta at La Michoacana
Avocado, mango, pine nut, or strawberries and cream: Summer Avenue's Mexican ice cream and popsicle shop offers infamous can't-skip treats.
19. See a comedy show at the P&H, the Hi-Tone, or Dru's Place
Memphis' dive bars are known for more than their music: our burgeoning comedy scene offers regular stand-up shows and legendary open mics.
20. Tell a story at a Spillit Story Slam
Spillit's spoken-word events have become a Memphis institution in the last year. Attend a Story Slam -- where you drop your name in a bucket on the spot for a chance to your bare your soul to the crowd.
21. Have a photo made in the Amurica photo booth
Climb into the magical, twinkly lit world of the Amurica photo booth -- or find the mobile booth at a local party or event. By now, the bizarre props (headless baby dolls, American flags, life-size plastic goats, and whatever other weird ephemera may find its way inside during an evening) and the distinct interior make this much more than a photo booth.
22. Drink a whole 40 and cut a rug at Wild Bill's
The place only sells 40s, doesn't get going until at least 11pm, and you better believe this blues-and-soul juke joint will make you want to get up and dance.
23. Take an American Dream Safari Tour
Tad Pierson's legendary ‘55 Cadillac tours of Memphis will help you see the city in a whole new light and leave you with a ton of information, anecdotes, and one unforgettable experience. Options include three-hour city tours, juke joint & blues hall tours, and the lesser-known road therapy tours.
24. Take a tour of the Stax Museum
See where the soul sounds of Stax Records were recorded and check out Isaac Hayes' pimped-out car (just don't touch it!) at the Stax Musuem of American Soul Music.
25. Sign the guest book at the Crystal Shrine Grotto
Both strange and beautiful (kind of like Memphis) the Crystal Shrine Grotto at Memorial Park Cemetery in East Memphis is a slice of history, art, and curiosity.
26. Take a picture in front of an "I Love Memphis" mural
Snapping some photos in front of the "I Love Memphis" murals is practically required.
27. Have a supreme sno cone at Jerry's Sno Cones
While the inexplicably red wedding cake supreme is the most popular flavor, you have hundreds to choose from to complete this sugary shaved-ice item on your Memphis bucket list.
28. See Al Green preach at Full Gospel Tabernacle
You'll be welcomed with open arms at the Full Gospel Tabernacle for a Sunday service -- about half of the congregation is usually made up of guests. While Reverend Green isn't there for every service, you're sure to get a full dose of Memphis soul.
29. Stumble upon some opera during 30 Days of Opera
During the month of September, Opera Memphis takes it to the streets for 30 days of pop-up performances all around town.
30. Stroll through the Memphis Botanic Garden and the Dixon
First, cross the iconic red bridge and feed the koi at the Memphis Botanic Garden. Then in the spring, be sure to see the Dixon Gallery & Gardens' 150,000 tulips burst into full bloom. Both spots have regular community and live music events, so there are lots of ways to check these off your Memphis bucket list.
31. See a movie at Indie Memphis Film Festival
For 17 years, the Indie Memphis Film Festival has showcased dozens of film shorts, documentaries, and feature films from around the world. Pick a screening of your choosing, and don't forget to hit up some afterparties and soirees -- you'll have a chance to mingle with actors and filmmakers.
32. Sample the barbecue
While there's no one place that can claim "best barbecue" in town, be sure to cross these off your list: Central BBQ's nachos and sandwiches, a cornish game hen at the Cozy Corner, pulled pork and barbecue spaghetti at the Bar-B-Q Shop, a burger topped with pulled pork at Tops BBQ, a sausage and cheese plate at the Rendezvous, and ribs just about anywhere.
33. Attend a Redbirds game at AutoZone Park
Considered one of the best minor league parks in the country, be sure to cheer on the Cardinals' Triple-A affiliate and catch the fireworks after select weekend home games.
34. Spend the Day in Overton Park
Memphis’ “Central Park” is home to an old growth forest full of walking trails, protected areas for bike riding or strolling, amazing public art, a dog park, playgrounds, an art museum with permanent (and visiting) exhibits, and much more. Grab a beer at the golf house and enjoy the patio, or get a picnic to go from Cafe Brooks by Paradox in the lobby of the museum then soak up some sun on the Greensward.
35. Eat at a taco truck on Summer Ave, then hit up the drive-in
Yes, people still go to the drive-in in Memphis. We're just sure to grab some of the best food in town from one of the restaurants along Summer Ave beforehand. Pro tip: choose the Los Jarochos truck and pick a night that's part of the Time Warp Drive-In's all-night classic movies series.
36. Hear the Stax Academy students perform
The Stax Music Academy brings the best and brightest music students to their Soulsville-centric school, and these students bring down the house at literally every show. You'll get goosebumps whether you hear them perform at the Stax Museum, Levitt Shell, or any other venue around town, and it's easy to forget they're just high school kids.
37. See a set at Beale Street Music Festival
If you've never seen a show at Tom Lee Park during the first weekend of Memphis in May, it's something you have to try at least once.
38. Hang at a local brewery all day
The three B's of modern Memphis: barbecue, basketball, and beer. Hanging out at a local brewery has become a popular see-and-be-seen activity in the last several years -- definitely hit one (or all) of the following: High Cotton, Memphis Made, Wiseacre, or Ghost River. Each has its own unique beers and scene and you can typically count on some entertainment and food truck fare to go along with your brew.
39. Have a milkshake or a sundae at A. Schwab's
A. Schwab general store is the only business on Beale St that never closed during Beale St's inactive days. Honor it with the purchase of a sundae or milkshake at the old-fashioned soda counter and soak in the old-timey atmosphere.
40. Actually go to a City Council meeting
See the people elected to make major decisions in our city actually make them. The council meets every Tuesday at 3:30pm in City Hall. Agendas and comment cards are available from the Sergeant at Arms up front.
41. Ride your bike to Pancho’s
By now you’ve probably walked along the Big River Crossing to get some exercise or take in a sunset. Now, get on your bike and keep going. The BRC trail continues for another 3 miles in West Memphis. There are some glorious views and the path is protected. Best of all, it ends at Pancho's!
42. Watch the sunrise at Alex’s Tavern
There’s exactly one bar that stays open all night, Alex’s Tavern. Home to a couple of the finest jukeboxes in town, it’s way easy to lose track of time -- and beers -- here. Join Memphis’ finest for a burger or some wings. Bring cash.
43. Swing on the giant tire at the Railgarten
You’ll likely have to wait your turn and strong arm a few kids, but the latest must-do activity is climbing aboard the giant tire swing at Memphis’ most ambitious bar ever. Bonus points for getting a video of it with the Skateland sign in back. Pro tip: Try it before you hit the Tiki bar.
44. Eat at Coletta’s
Every Valentine’s Day you can enjoy one of Coletta’s delicious pies on a heart-shaped crust, and you should do that. But you can also sit at the bar at the original spot on South Parkway and enjoy a cocktail and a regular, round pizza any day of the week. The bartenders are top-notch, the crowd is friendly, and it’s a nice little trip back in time.
45. Check Out Crosstown Concourse
Remember the old Sears building? Have you seen it NOW? As opening day approaches, it’s getting busier and busier. Tour the Church Health Center, work out at the Y, have a bite at Mama Gaia’s, and think about moving into one of those premiere apartment units.
Sign up here for our daily Memphis email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun in the Blues City.