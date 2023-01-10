Where to Find Miami’s Best Mocktails for Dry January

New year, new you—we know. At the very least, there’s a chance you’re looking for a way to cleanse and step away from the booze for a bit. Dry January has grown in popularity and luckily so has the creation of mocktail menus all over the Magic City. If you’re looking to cut back on drinking whether it’s for the year or just the next month, but don’t want to skip out on late-night festivities, don’t worry, there’s plenty of flavorful booze-free beverages available to you. So, raise a glass and have a booze-free toast to your sober start to 2023. Here's where to go.