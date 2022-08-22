Where to Watch Live Theater in South Florida

Miami is thriving. The city has been experiencing a major growth spurt, with hordes of people moving to the Magic City for the warm weather, beautiful beaches, low tax rates, thriving cultural scene, and more.

The city is widely hailed for its booming art scene—with art-lovers and cool kids flocking from around the globe for its annual Miami Art Week and Art Basel—but it's also started to make waves in the theater world. Though not as prevalent as New York City with its famed Broadway shows and Chicago and its Steppenwolf Theater company, Miami's performing arts scene is culturally diverse, dynamic, and has a life of its own. "People find theater all over the city," says Johann Zietsman, CEO of Miami's Adrienne Arsht Center.

What's more, Zietsman points out that the city's cultural diversity is reflected in its theater. "At Arsht, we partner with Teatro Avante, which has produced a Hispanic theater festival for 36 years running," he says. "International shows come to Miami at an amazing level. This diversity is incredibly important to the city and the arts."

While Arsht is the city's largest theatrical venue, Zietsman is happy to see many small theater companies popping up throughout the city. Here are nine Miami theaters that are producing great live shows from the community level to Broadway productions.