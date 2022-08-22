Where to Watch Live Theater in South Florida
From experimental black box to the second-largest performing arts stage in the U.S., here's where to geek out.
Miami is thriving. The city has been experiencing a major growth spurt, with hordes of people moving to the Magic City for the warm weather, beautiful beaches, low tax rates, thriving cultural scene, and more.
The city is widely hailed for its booming art scene—with art-lovers and cool kids flocking from around the globe for its annual Miami Art Week and Art Basel—but it's also started to make waves in the theater world. Though not as prevalent as New York City with its famed Broadway shows and Chicago and its Steppenwolf Theater company, Miami's performing arts scene is culturally diverse, dynamic, and has a life of its own. "People find theater all over the city," says Johann Zietsman, CEO of Miami's Adrienne Arsht Center.
What's more, Zietsman points out that the city's cultural diversity is reflected in its theater. "At Arsht, we partner with Teatro Avante, which has produced a Hispanic theater festival for 36 years running," he says. "International shows come to Miami at an amazing level. This diversity is incredibly important to the city and the arts."
While Arsht is the city's largest theatrical venue, Zietsman is happy to see many small theater companies popping up throughout the city. Here are nine Miami theaters that are producing great live shows from the community level to Broadway productions.
Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre
Recipient of 90 Carbonell Awards (South Florida’s version of the Tonys), Actors’ Playhouse produces theater for both adults and children. The Playhouse hosts five productions with unionized Actor's Equity professionals yearly, and as many shows geared especially toward children, including special sensory performances for children with special needs. In addition, the Playhouse hosts children's workshops and camps.
One of the largest performing arts centers in the United States, the Arsht Center is actually a campus with various theaters within several block radius directly in the heart of the city of Miami. The Ziff Ballet Opera House is the largest of the trio of theaters, seating 2,400 people. This makes it the second largest performing arts stage in the U.S.—second only to New York City's Metropolitan Opera. Touring companies of Broadway shows, ranging from Hamilton to My Fair Lady, can be seen at this large venue. It's also home to the Florida Grand Opera's performances and several ballet companies. Adjacent to the Ziff, the 250-seat Carnival Studio Theater offers immersive and experimental black box theatrical performances. Across the street, the John S. and James L. Knight Concert Hall is a 2,200-seat theater typically used for symphonies and musical concerts.
Located in Historic Overtown, sometimes referred to as "the Harlem of the South," The Black Archives and Historic Lyric Theater serve two purposes. The Black Archives documents South Florida's Black community and exhibits "subject collections" to the public. The Lyric Theater showcases Black performances including "Lyric Live," a monthly talent showcase and "Expressions," an open mic series that features live Jazz and spoken word. The Black Archives also hosts a series of educational programming, including a marching band camp for students in the eighth to 12th grade.
Broward Center for the Performing Arts
Located along Fort Lauderdale's New River in the city's historical Himmarshee District, the Broward Center for the Performing Arts consists of two theaters and a separate space that can be used for both receptions and smaller performances. The Au-Rene Theater has a capacity of 2,655 seats and is used for Broadway musicals, dance performances, symphonies, and major concerts. The 584-seat Amaturo Theater is home to the exceptional Slow Burn Theater Company, which offers both original works and performances of favorite musicals such as Aida and Once on This Island. The Abdo New River Room hosts cabaret shows, speaker series, and pre-and post-show receptions.
Gable Stage
GableStage was founded in 1979 as Florida Shakespeare Theatre. Since then, the company has been the recipient of 64 Carbonell Awards for its productions that range from classics to new contemporary works like El Huracan written by Miami native, Academy Award winner Charise Castro Smith. The company resides at the historic Biltmore Hotel, but productions are often mounted at other venues throughout Miami.
Island City Stage
Island City Stage is a leading voice for the LGBTQIA+ community. The theater produces both time-honored plays and pieces by new voices such as Olivier Award-winning playwright John Brittain whose gender-exploring Rotterdam earned him a Charles Wintour Award for "Most Promising Playwright" in the U.K. several years ago. Island City Stage also offers "Mimosa Sundays" that include a mimosa, light bites, and an after-show talk back with performers. D’Verse Theater Alliance, is a program by Island City Stage, introduces young people to the performing arts and provides a safe space for youth to tell their stories.
MDC Live Arts Lab
Located on the campus of Miami-Dade College, MDC Live Arts Lab is part of the school's Department of Cultural Affairs. It serves as a place where students, local creators, and international acts can perform. In addition, the lab hosts artist-led talks. The Lab features all genres of performing arts including plays, dance, music, film, and more. Performances are open to the public, and MDC students receive a free ticket to all performances.
Micro Theater Miami
Theatrical works are performed in cargo containers at this tiny space, located in the heart of Downtown Miami. The theater produces seven works per season, with performances running Thursdays through Sundays. Between the cargo containers, a space festooned with lights hosts a bar with snacks, encouraging theatergoers to socialize and enjoy a balmy Miami evening.
Villain Theater
Located in Little Haiti, Villain Theater's focus is on live comedy. Before Villian debuted in 2015, Miami was seriously lacking in venues for improv, comedy, and experimentation. Consider that void filled. The theater has a robust schedule of improv, standup, and open mic shows. If you always crack up your friends at gatherings, Villain also teaches comedy classes, so you can hone your skills.