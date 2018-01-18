25 Miami Dates Perfect For The Season We Call "Winter"

We know dating in the 305 can be a total disaster, so if you do actually find someone special -- or at least someone who's not just trying to get you to invest in their new business that has something to do with promoting or bedazzled MMA gear -- then you better find something special to do with them. Lucky for you, there's a ton of fun and romantic stuff to do in this beautiful Miami weather (what winter?). From outdoor movies to underground dinners, you can find it all right here.
Wine Workouts Are Just What We Need in our Fitness Routines
Crash a hotel pool
South Beach
Maybe not for a first date, but certainly if you and yours are comfortable enough to admit to each other you can’t afford daybeds at the Delano. Not sure how? Here’s a handy guide. Pro tip: If you’re trying to keep this a cheap date, never order anything from the poolside attendants, but make sure you tip the towel guy well.
BYOB at New World Center
Miami Beach
Whether you’re taking advantage of the SoundScape movies or WALLCAST Concerts on the 7,000-square-foot projection wall, bring some booze, a date, and a blanket for... err... well, this is Miami so let's just say it's not for keeping warm.
See for yourself that bowling is cool once again
Various locations
Relive your deviant high school days at Don Carter’s in a cleaner, classier environment. Kings Dining and Entertainment in Doral not only has a full bar, but they also have great food and big flat-screen TVs. Or you can head downstairs at the EDITION for trippy, multi-colored bowling that’s one of the cheapest things you can do in South Beach at less than $10 a game.
Take selfies with the Batmobile
North Miami
The guy with the most impressive car collection in Miami gives locals half-off admission at the Dezer Collection. Here you’ll not only see cars from Bond and Batman movies, but also tons of TV shows and flicks like Back to the Future and Dukes of Hazzard. Dezer also has a classic car area, with everything from rare sports cars to early 20th-century antiques. Plus a bar and cafeteria sit smack dab in the middle of the grounds.
Train like a ninja warrior
North Miami
If you think you’re in shape and want to impress your date by crushing the ninja warrior course, try it first by yourself. It’s possibly the most humbling fitness challenge in the city, giving you a chance to see how you stack up on a course modeled after the one on American Ninja Warrior. If you and your date are both fitness fanatics, it’s a fun competition and perhaps the only part of a date where you should compete to see who can do something faster. Plus, it's only $18 per person and includes a slice of pizza at the end.
Go on a tranquil hike through the Everglades
West Dade
A scant 20 miles or so from Downtown we have one of the most unique ecosystems on the planet. A hike through the Cypress trees, swamps, and mangroves at Shark Valley or the Gumbo Limbo trail can be calmingly romantic and won’t cost you much more than the price of OFF!... and gas.
Wok this way
Various locations
Impress your date with some slicing, dicing, stir fry action. And even if it doesn’t work out with your new flame, you’ll come out a Wok Star.
Discover a new park
Various locations
With daytime temperatures that won’t make you sweat through your shirt, now’s the perfect time to discover the serene wilderness of some of the county parks. Matheson Hammock is a waterfront slice of old Florida, with one of the most secluded beaches in the city. Or take the most scenic bike ride in Hialeah along the trails at Amelia Earhart Park.
Pretend its winter on ice skates
South Beach/Kendall
Just because our version of winter involves 80-degree temperatures and palm trees with Christmas lights doesn’t mean we can’t get into the winter spirit. Though we lack ponds, the ice skating rink at the EDITION is a fun way to stumble through a new skill together and only costs $30. Or if you want to go a little more native (and cheaper), there’s always the Kendall Ice Arena for $11. Both include skate rental.
Kayak at Oleta State Park
North Miami
Rent a kayak and paddle out to one of Biscayne Bay’s deserted islands with a picnic basket full of eats from nearby Blue Marlin Fish House Restaurant. Nothing beats fish dip, a surprise sighting of manatees, and a "delightful" afternoon on the sand.
Check out the country’s best new (and free) modern art museum
Buena Vista
The new Institute of Contemporary Art in Buena Vista doesn’t just combine 20,000 square feet of gallery with a 15,000-square-foot sculpture garden so you and your date can enjoy Miami’s weather while taking in the provocative modern works. It’s also completely free.
Go on a Wynwood beer crawl
Wynwood
Wynwood has become Miami’s go-to 'hood for beer. You can start out visiting three breweries, beginning at J Wakefield, then mosey down the street to Concrete Beach and Wynwood Brewing Company. If you're looking for some more variety, head down to KUSH Wynwood, Gramps, and Boxelder Craft Beer Market. Stomachs full of beer always make for great ends-of-dates.
Visit farms and eat cinnamon rolls
Homestead
Winter time means one thing: Cinnamon rolls from Knaus Berry Farm. But since Homestead can be kind of a schlep, why not make a whole day out of it? Hit Robert Is Here for some milkshakes and fresh picked produce, then feed some of the nastiest farm animals you’ll ever meet at the petting zoo out back. Pick up some rolls for dessert at Knaus, then make a big healthy dinner with the bounty you just harvested.
Watch pro hockey for dirt cheap
Sunrise
While folks in Pittsburgh or Toronto might laugh at the idea of a pro hockey game as a “cheap” date, well, this is Florida. And if you’re willing to watch the Panthers take on a team you’ve never heard of, tickets routinely run under $10 on StubHub. With free parking across the street at Sawgrass Mills, this can be cheaper than a movie.
Catch the fastest game on earth
Dania Beach
Jai-alai, believe it or not, is not just a delicious IPA. It’s a game where men in helmets hurl a ball against a wall at speeds over 100mph, and you bet on who wins while drinking beer and heckling. With $2 minimum bets and cheap beer, Dania Jai-Alai is hours of entertainment where you might actually come out ahead.
Go on a vintage tour of Westchester
Westchester
Take a trip back in time and visit Bird Road’s coolest vintage spots. Your itinerary includes Bird Bowl, Yesterday and Today Records, A&M Comics, and Miami Twice. When it comes to food, choose between El Rey de Las Fritas, Arbetter's Hot Dogs, and Frankie’s Pizza.
Sip on avocado wine
Homestead
Think a romantic afternoon of wine tasting is only for those hoity-toity folks in California? Think again! If you can put aside your ideas of what wine is “supposed” to taste like, tasting the tropical fruit wine at the Schnebly Winery is a fun, affordable way to kill an afternoon at $13 a person. If you decide avocado wine isn’t your jam, the Miami Brewing Company is next door on property with plenty of fresh suds to wash it all down.
Escape to a secluded island… sort of
Key Biscayne
Not that going to the beach in Miami is a particularly novel date idea, but make the drive to Bill Baggs State Park on a weekday and you might find yourselves on a completely empty beach, with views of nothing but the Atlantic Ocean. We’re not suggesting you do anything to take advantage of this cinematically romantic situation, but just an FYI, there is a cool lighthouse here too.
Stroll the weirdest boardwalk in America
Hollywood Beach
The Hollywood boardwalk boasts some of the most colorful characters in South Florida. And not because of their football-colored tans. Post up at one of the many beachside bars like Nick’s or The Taco Spot for an afternoon of the best people-watching in the area, and leave spending less than you would on a round most places in South Beach.
Trip out at a laser show, then spend an evening at the museum
Downtown
Every Friday the Frost Museum hosts hourly laser shows from 7pm to midnight for $10, and the museum stays open late with a bar and light food. Sip a drink by the rooftop aquarium before catching a little Laser Daft Punk for an evening that’s both charming and educational.
Pony Up
Hallandale Beach
Head to Gulfstream Park Racing and Casino and play the horses. Afterwards, hit up the bars and restaurants at The Village where, if you did well at the track, you can totally afford to splurge.
Rent a bike
Various locations
As in rent a Citi Bike and explore different parts of the city from a new perspective. You can even use one of the other suggestions on this list and make it a two-for-one score. Plus, if you're from Miami, you probably really need to get out of your car.
Go to a cupping session at Panther Coffee
Wynwood & Sunset Harbour
Nothing will impress your date more than learning something new. In this case, you will observe the tastes and aromas of brewed coffee. You’ll walk out waxing poetic about slurping, biting, and mouthfeel -- quite romantico.
Set the mood
Miami Beach
Can't quite close the deal? Maybe the country’s largest erotic art collection, the World Erotic Art Museum (WEAM), can set the mood with a little help from Kama Sutra, bondage, and tons of boob pics. Plus, it’s open until midnight.
Bring a picnic to South Pointe Park
SoFi
The best food deal in Miami is, without debate, the fried chicken at Joe’s Take-Away for $6.95. Grab a couple orders of that and a bottle of wine from Publix (this is a cheap date, remember) and head over to South Pointe Park to catch the sunset over the skyline. It’s the best 180-degree view in the city and a more romantic experience than most expensive restaurants.
