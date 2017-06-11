Lifestyle

You're welcome

By Published On 08/13/2012 By Published On 08/13/2012

Trending

related

'Holy Sh**,' This Guy Found a Huge Great White Struggling in Shallow Water

related

Madman Climbs Europe's Tallest Chimney on a Windy Day and Your Stomach Will Flip

related

Wendy's Pithy Twitter Account Just Got a Savage Taste of Its Own Medicine

related

This Author Ate His Own Book on Live Television to Apologize for Being Wrong

Stuff You'll Like

related

Kids Have Hilarious Reactions to Trying Russian Food

related

Queue Up, Because Kiwi Sorbet Bars Are Now a Thing

related

This Is How an iPhone 7 Compares to a Professional Movie Camera

Sure, the Heat are great champions, but can Udonis Haslem execute a series of highly synchronized high kicks while flashing jazz hands? Possibly, but there's no way he looks nearly as hot doing it as the girls at the Miami Heat Dancer auditions, which we attended and snapped millions of photos at, before picking the finest 25 for you to gawk at when your boss goes to Chili's for lunch. Over 300 girls showed up this year, from returning vets (you go, No. 154!), to overmatched newbies, to a certain girl in a leopard-print bikini you're now totally going to Where's Waldo. And beyond that, what should you do with photos of hot babes stretching, smiling, and doing some sassy hand-behind-the-head move? Share them with the world on Facebook right through here, to become a great champion yourself.

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More